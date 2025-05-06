 PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo suspends campaign activities, accuses party of trying to force him out
Published: 06 May. 2025, 16:40 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 16:42
People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo holds his thumb up while eating fishcakes in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 6. One supporter in the background holds up a sign saying ″Don't yield.″ [NEWS1]

Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party (PPP), said Tuesday that he would suspend all campaign activities, claiming the party is attempting to “drag him down.”
 
While visiting the Daegu and North Gyeongsang region, Kim said he would immediately return to Seoul.
 

His remarks followed a statement by Kwon Young-se, head of the party’s emergency leadership committee, and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, who said they would meet with Kim to discuss unifying the conservative candidacy.
 
"I have clearly shown a consistent will toward unification," Kim said Tuesday. "Even now, I remain committed to that goal."  
 
However, he criticized the party leadership for withholding support for his intentions.  
 
"The abrupt convening of the National Committee and party congress shows the leadership is trying to force me out," said Kim.  
 
"If this was their plan, why did they hold three rounds of primaries?" he added. "From now on, I will suspend all activities as a candidate and return to Seoul to formulate a response."
 
When reporters asked whether he would meet with Kwon, Kim declined to answer, saying, "I won’t take questions."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG JOO-HEE [[email protected]]
