PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification
Published: 06 May. 2025, 16:34
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and emergency committee chief Kwon Young-se have decided to travel to Daegu on Tuesday to meet presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and discuss plans for unifying conservative candidacies ahead of the election.
PPP spokesperson Park Soo-min said during a press briefing after a general assembly at the National Assembly that “it is an unfortunately urgent situation,” adding that “Kweon and Kwon will meet with Kim, who is currently campaigning in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang region, to coordinate the schedule for unification.”
The two leaders are expected to depart from Seoul and meet Kim in Daegu later in the day. Kim is scheduled to finish his campaign stop at Hwangridan-gil in Gyeongju around 4:30 p.m. before heading to Daegu to continue his election activities.
“All lawmakers will remain on emergency standby within the parliamentary grounds,” said Park. “Kweon and Kwon will discuss the next steps as soon as they return.”
When asked about criticisms that party lawmakers are placing excessive pressure on Kim, Park denied the claim.
“That is not the case at all. We respect the candidate,” he said.
“We understand why such interpretations might arise given the tight schedule, but our urgency is not a sign of disrespect,” Park continued. “If we didn't respect the candidate, this collective effort would not even be happening.”
In response to a question on whether replacing the candidate was discussed at the assembly, Park said, “The focus was solely on achieving unification between Kim Moon-soo and independent candidate Han Duck-soo.”
Han, who is running as an independent, is also headed to Daegu to meet Kim. He reportedly departed for the city in the afternoon after meeting with former PPP emergency committee chief Kim Chong-in.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
