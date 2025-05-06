 PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification

Published: 06 May. 2025, 16:34
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks at a party election committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on May 4. [NEWS1]

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks at a party election committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on May 4. [NEWS1]

 
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and emergency committee chief Kwon Young-se have decided to travel to Daegu on Tuesday to meet presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and discuss plans for unifying conservative candidacies ahead of the election.
 
PPP spokesperson Park Soo-min said during a press briefing after a general assembly at the National Assembly that “it is an unfortunately urgent situation,” adding that “Kweon and Kwon will meet with Kim, who is currently campaigning in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang region, to coordinate the schedule for unification.”
 

Related Article

The two leaders are expected to depart from Seoul and meet Kim in Daegu later in the day. Kim is scheduled to finish his campaign stop at Hwangridan-gil in Gyeongju around 4:30 p.m. before heading to Daegu to continue his election activities.
 
“All lawmakers will remain on emergency standby within the parliamentary grounds,” said Park. “Kweon and Kwon will discuss the next steps as soon as they return.”
 
When asked about criticisms that party lawmakers are placing excessive pressure on Kim, Park denied the claim.
 
“That is not the case at all. We respect the candidate,” he said.
 
“We understand why such interpretations might arise given the tight schedule, but our urgency is not a sign of disrespect,” Park continued. “If we didn't respect the candidate, this collective effort would not even be happening.”
 
In response to a question on whether replacing the candidate was discussed at the assembly, Park said, “The focus was solely on achieving unification between Kim Moon-soo and independent candidate Han Duck-soo.”
 
Han, who is running as an independent, is also headed to Daegu to meet Kim. He reportedly departed for the city in the afternoon after meeting with former PPP emergency committee chief Kim Chong-in.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Kweon Seong-dong Kwon Young-se Kim Moon-soo

More in 2025 Presidential Election

PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo suspends campaign, accuses party of trying to force him out

PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'

DP's Lee pledges to expand benefits for military conscripts

Related Stories

Acting President Han Duck-soo will not run in presidential primary, PPP floor leader says

The PPP’s clown car act

The PPP’s clown car act (KOR)

[Today's Cartoon] 2022.08.03

PPP slams judiciary over Lee's acquittal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)