 PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold

Published: 06 May. 2025, 14:19 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 15:01
People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo cries in front of the press in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on May 4. [YONHAP]

People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo cries in front of the press in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on May 4. [YONHAP]
Kim Moon-soo, elected presidential candidate of the People Power Party (PPP) claimed on Tuesday that the party is denying support to him.
 
Kim said in a statement that he met with PPP emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong the previous day to request the party’s support for candidate unification and assistance in his campaign but the party's secretaries refused. 
 

Related Article

The party continued to operate unilaterally while excluding him, according to Kim.
 
“The party is still not cooperating with the formation of a campaign headquarters or the appointment of party officials, which are essential for a smooth unification process,” Kim said. “What's worse is that, the unification task force — which should be led by the candidate — was formed and announced without any consultation on my side.”

 
Kim also criticized the party for announcing national committee and party convention meetings without disclosing the agenda or topics. He said that the party must “clearly and explicitly” explain the reasons for planning to hold the national committee on Thursday and Friday and the party convention on Saturday and Sunday.  
 
“I regret that the party’s continued actions, which hinder the unification process and raise serious doubts, have become obstacles to achieving unity,” Kim said.  
 
The party leadership held back-to-back general assembly and emergency committee meetings on Monday and announced plans to convene a party convention between Saturday and Sunday. The move was widely interpreted as an attempt to select the PPP’s final presidential candidate through a unification process during that period.

 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo shake hands at an event for Buddha's Birthday at the Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo shake hands at an event for Buddha's Birthday at the Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Commenting on the developments, Kim Jae-won, chief of staff for candidate Kim, said Tuesday during an appearance on CBS Radio that the national committee and party convention are institutions used to amend the party constitution and regulations.  
 
“Candidate Kim strongly suspects that if unification falls through, the party intends to amend its rules to strip him of his candidacy,” said Kim Jae-won.  
 
Kim Jae-won also raised concerns that the party might introduce a clause in the bylaws or additional provisions allowing the emergency committee or Supreme Council to override a presidential candidate’s nomination.

 
A senior PPP official told the JoongAng Ilbo that if Kim Moon-soo is selected as the unified candidate, the party will maintain the status quo.

 
“But if Han Duck-soo becomes the candidate, a formal party convention — even a simplified one — would be required,” the official said.

 
“If the party convention cannot be held, the national committee could serve as a substitute. The schedule is designed to prepare for any scenario,” the official added, calling it a “minimal procedural safeguard.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Kim Moon-soo Han Duck-soo PPP Korea

More in 2025 Presidential Election

PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo suspends campaign, accuses party of trying to force him out

PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'

DP's Lee pledges to expand benefits for military conscripts

Related Stories

PPP set to select presidential candidate for June election

Han Duck-soo proposes meeting with PPP presidential candidate Kim Monday

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Han Duck-soo expected to resign, announce presidential run this week

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to present 2025 budget, marking 11-year shift in tradition
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)