 PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:56
Conservative People Power Party interim leader Kwon Young-se speaks during a general assembly at the National Assembly in western Seoul on May 5. [NEWS1]

Conservative People Power Party interim leader Kwon Young-se speaks during a general assembly at the National Assembly in western Seoul on May 5. [NEWS1]

 
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) will conduct a poll of all members regarding whether to unify its presidential candidate with independent contender Han Duck-soo, interim party leader Kwon Young-se said Tuesday.
 
During a general assembly at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, in the afternoon, Kwon emphasized two principles regarding the poll that will be held on Wednesday.  
 

Related Article

"First, we must achieve a single candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo,” said Kwon. “Second, the unification must be finalized by May 11.”
 
Kwon added that he would take full responsibility and step down as interim leader if the PPP failed to unify the presidential candidates by the deadline.  
 
Kwon’s comments come after PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo released a statement earlier the same day, saying that the party is refusing to support him, and that “the unification task force — which should be led by the candidate — was formed and announced without any consultation" with Kim's side.
 
"Our members and the public chose you based on your firm promises — your pledge to unify, and your statement that you would first meet with candidate Han,” said Kwon. “Before discussing your priority in party affairs, the promise made to the public and our members must come first."
 
"If you now undermine that trust," the floor leader continued, "you will betray our members and the public. Our citizens will no longer trust our party or our candidate."
 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo shake hands at an event for Buddha's Birthday at the Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, left, and People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo shake hands at an event for Buddha's Birthday at the Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 5, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Kwon warned that failing to achieve unification, or weakening momentum for it, could doom the party in the presidential election.  
 
"If we lose this election, we will all go down in history as sinners,” said Kwon. “The situation is truly frustrating and unfortunate.
 
"Though I hope it’s not true, there are even rumors that some within the party who aim to seize leadership or secure nominations for next year’s local elections are opposed to unification."
 
"If we lose the presidential race, the party could collapse entirely," Kwon said. "In that case, what meaning would nominations or leadership even hold?  
 
“Public attacks on the party by certain figures through media interviews must also stop immediately."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags People Power Party Kim Moon-soo Han Duck-soo

More in 2025 Presidential Election

PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo suspends campaign, accuses party of trying to force him out

PPP leaders to hold urgent talks with Kim Moon-soo in Daegu over candidacy unification

PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says

Lee Jae-myung declares people will overcome 'third rebellion' amid Supreme Court 'insurrection'

DP's Lee pledges to expand benefits for military conscripts

Related Stories

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold

Han Duck-soo proposes meeting with PPP presidential candidate Kim Monday

PPP to hold emergency lawmaker meeting to discuss possible candidacy unification

Han Duck-soo expected to resign, announce presidential run this week

PPP set to select presidential candidate for June election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)