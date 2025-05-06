PPP to poll members on unifying candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo, interim leader says
Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:56
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) will conduct a poll of all members regarding whether to unify its presidential candidate with independent contender Han Duck-soo, interim party leader Kwon Young-se said Tuesday.
During a general assembly at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, in the afternoon, Kwon emphasized two principles regarding the poll that will be held on Wednesday.
"First, we must achieve a single candidacy with independent Han Duck-soo,” said Kwon. “Second, the unification must be finalized by May 11.”
Kwon added that he would take full responsibility and step down as interim leader if the PPP failed to unify the presidential candidates by the deadline.
Kwon’s comments come after PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo released a statement earlier the same day, saying that the party is refusing to support him, and that “the unification task force — which should be led by the candidate — was formed and announced without any consultation" with Kim's side.
"Our members and the public chose you based on your firm promises — your pledge to unify, and your statement that you would first meet with candidate Han,” said Kwon. “Before discussing your priority in party affairs, the promise made to the public and our members must come first."
"If you now undermine that trust," the floor leader continued, "you will betray our members and the public. Our citizens will no longer trust our party or our candidate."
Kwon warned that failing to achieve unification, or weakening momentum for it, could doom the party in the presidential election.
"If we lose this election, we will all go down in history as sinners,” said Kwon. “The situation is truly frustrating and unfortunate.
"Though I hope it’s not true, there are even rumors that some within the party who aim to seize leadership or secure nominations for next year’s local elections are opposed to unification."
"If we lose the presidential race, the party could collapse entirely," Kwon said. "In that case, what meaning would nominations or leadership even hold?
“Public attacks on the party by certain figures through media interviews must also stop immediately."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
