Tensions flare as PPP squabbles over presidential candidacy with no resolution in sight
Published: 06 May. 2025, 12:36
People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers were without rest on Monday, a day marked by both Children’s Day and Buddha’s Birthday celebrations.
Tensions flared throughout the day between Kim Moon-soo, the party’s presidential candidate, and independent contender Han Duck-soo over a possible unification deal. Lawmakers held a late-night general meeting to seek a resolution, but ended the session without a clear outcome — only agreeing in principle to finalize a unification plan by Friday.
Party leadership, including interim leader Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, visited Kim during the meeting, but their discussion ended without a conclusion.
There had been wide speculation that May 5 would mark a turning point, as Kim and Han were scheduled to meet for the first time at a public event. The two had a brief five-minute tea session before attending a Buddhist celebration at Jogye Temple in central Seoul.
Based on accounts from both sides, the exchange went as follows:
Han told Kim, “It’s time we met. Let’s talk today at a time and place that’s convenient for you.”
Kim replied, “Yes, yes.”
Han’s camp later described the meeting as a “chat over tea,” while Kim’s side called it a “chance encounter.” Their interpretations diverged significantly.
Han’s aides said it marked a “major turning point,” but when reporters asked Kim whether he had truly met Han, he simply replied, “I just listened to what he had to say.”
A key point of contention was the “candidate's prerogative over party affairs,” which flared up between Kim’s team and the party mainstream.
Kim, who had previously expressed vague support for unification efforts with Han, Lee Nak-yon and Lee Jun-seok, issued a pointed statement in the afternoon saying, “Attempts to distort the candidate’s intentions and infringe on the candidate’s party authority must stop.”
He added, “It is regrettable that, three days after being nominated, the party demanded unilateral unification [with Han Duck-soo] while refusing to cooperate on party affairs.”
Kim’s allies followed with stronger remarks.
“From 4 p.m. on May 3, all party authority was delegated to Kim," said former lawmaker Cha Myeong-jin. "Any refusal to comply amounts to a party coup and violates the party charter.”
In response, the PPP's Secretary-General Lee Yang-soo issued a statement outlining the party’s rules, asserting, “There has never been a case where a candidate’s will superseded the party charter. Kim’s side must stop acting as if it is above party law.”
Lee had reason to feel personally targeted. On the day of the party convention on Saturday, Kim’s team informed leadership that it would appoint lawmaker Jang Dong-hyeok — Kim’s campaign chief — as secretary-general. That announcement sparked concerns within the party that Kim might be backing away from unification.
However, by Monday morning, Jang withdrew from consideration, reportedly after being persuaded by Kwon. According to sources, Jang did not consult Kim’s camp and later told the campaign in a meeting, “Unification is more important.”
Lee Yang-soo is expected to stay on for now.
This prompted renewed backlash from Kim’s aides, who argued, “It violates the party charter for leadership to ignore the candidate’s repeated request to appoint the secretary-general,” adding that “the intention of unification has been distorted. We will proceed with the process according to our plan.”
They also reiterated that the anti–Lee Jae-myung front should include Han, Lee Jun-seok and Lee Nak-yon, though such a broad unification would make it difficult to meet the May 11 candidate registration deadline.
Even the formation of a unification committee has sparked discord.
Han’s side named Han’s chief aide Son Young-taek and Seoul National University sociology professor Kim Seok-ho to represent them. Kim’s team, however, stated that committee formation was on hold due to the failure to appoint a secretary-general and lack of a campaign meeting.
With Kim’s reluctance growing more visible, isolation within the party intensified. Lawmakers began speaking out.
On Monday morning, four-term lawmaker Han Ki-ho held a press conference urging Kim and Han to form a united front before the May 11 deadline. Park Soo-young, Kim’s policy chief who had supported Han’s candidacy, posted on Facebook: “We must unify quickly and go defeat Lee Jae-myung.”
In the party’s group chat, even Kim’s early supporters reportedly expressed frustration: “Division means defeat,” “If anyone strays for selfish reasons, they must face consequences” and “This is a life-or-death moment.”
Calls for an emergency general meeting soon followed. Rather than a session to criticize Kim, the general meeting that began at 8 p.m. reflected growing anxiety. According to attendees, Lee Yang-soo proposed formalizing a party consensus to finalize unification by Friday, but most lawmakers pushed back, saying that pressure would only worsen emotions.
To ease tensions, Kwon and Kweon visited Kim again during the meeting, but they made little progress.
“We’re being pressured into unification when we haven’t even had time to enjoy the victory. Of course, feelings are hurt," said a campaign official.
After the meeting, Kim’s team released another statement.
“The candidate’s party authority must be respected," read the statement. "Appointments for the central election committee, campaign headquarters, and candidate-nominated positions must be finalized. Only then can unification proceed.”
The party responded by holding an emergency leadership meeting late that night to approve the launch of Kim’s campaign committee. Chief spokesman Shin Dong-uk said, “We’ll try to respect the candidate’s wishes and replace the secretary-general as soon as possible.”
Observers say the party leadership miscalculated.
“They assumed Kim would willingly support unification once he was nominated, but that was naive,” said one political insider. “Kim is known for his firm convictions and stubbornness. The leadership viewed only the ‘good Kim Moon-soo’ and pushed forward without a solid plan.”
Now in a stalemate, Kim and Han are each seemingly going their own way. Both filmed promotional materials on Monday. Kim will begin a two-day campaign trip to Daegu and North Gyeongsang on Tuesday. Han had dinner with former Democratic Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu on Monday and plans to have lunch with Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday.
BY KIM GYU-TAE, LEE CHANG-HOON, SUNG JI-WON [[email protected]]
