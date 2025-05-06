Korea University marks 120th anniversary with new research, campus plans
Published: 06 May. 2025, 13:03
- LEE TAE-HEE
Korea University celebrated its 120th anniversary and announced plans to enhance its research competitiveness, also breaking ground on the Natural Science Central Plaza, which will offer more study spaces for students.
The university held a ceremony on Monday at its campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, announcing long-term plans for 2040.
By 2040, the university aims to rank within the top 20 in global university rankings for research competitiveness, implement innovative and globalized education models, strengthen entrepreneurship education and industry-academia partnerships, create a sustainable campus and increase investments in research and education.
"The past 120 years of Korea University's history are also shared with 120 years of Korea's contemporary history," said university president Kim Dong-one. "Starting from a founding philosophy that aims to educate talented individuals to contribute to the nation, Korea University has proudly fulfilled its role as a key university over the past 120 years."
"As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we will take a bold step forward to become a university that contributes to the future of humanity on an even higher level."
Well-known alumni also attended the ceremony, including Kim Yuna, Olympic figure skating champion and a graduate of the university’s Department of Physical Education in 2013.
"I hope Korea University grows as a place that fosters creative and proactive students who can lead the world," said Kim Yuna. "Korea University can be seen as having finished its short program and starting the free skating program today, and I want to ask everyone to cheer on Korea University's big leap forward."
To celebrate its anniversary, the university will launch 66 projects this year — ranging from constructing new buildings and expanding academic infrastructure to hosting various events.
One major construction project is the new Natural Science Central Plaza building, with a groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday.
Buildings such as the College of Science Annex will be demolished by July to make way for the new plaza, which is expected to be completed around February 2028.
The central plaza will be a 37,563-square-meter (404,324-square-foot), single-building complex with three basement floors. It will house lecture rooms, an auditorium, a study lounge and additional facilities such as a basketball court and a parking lot.
"The Natural Science Central Plaza project is one of our key 120th anniversary initiatives and a very significant one," said President Kim. "The venue will not only serve students but also be a place where academics, research, creativity and innovation flourish."
Renovations of buildings such as the SK Future Hall, the Sangnam Political Science & Economics Building and College of Education Building 2 have already been completed as part of the anniversary projects. The university also plans to host events including the QS Higher Education Summit: Asia Pacific 2025 and reunions for overseas alumni associations.
