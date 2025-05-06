 Sogang University Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus to open in early July with AI, semiconductor-related programs
Sogang University Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus to open in early July with AI, semiconductor-related programs

Published: 06 May. 2025, 14:13
The Widen Tower building, where the Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus will open in July [SEONGNAM CITY GOVERNMENT]

Seongnam announced Tuesday that Sogang University's Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus will open in early July, holding classes for AI and semiconductor-related programs.  
  
The campus will use the third to sixth floors of the Widen Tower building in Sujeong District, Seongnam, covering over a 10,279 square meter (110,642 square feet) plot of land.
 
Programs in AI and system semiconductors will be taught at the center, with the university and Korea Fabless Industry Association collaborating to develop industry-focused courses. Some classes for the university's Master of Business Administration and Graduate School of Management and Technology will be taught on the campus as well.
 
A work force development program for those working at AI and system semiconductor companies will also open around end of year.  
 
The campus will host the Sogang AI Open Innovation Center, where the university will conduct AI research and offer support programs for AI startups.  
 
The campus will also be used by local residents that aren't enrolled in Sogang University.
 
Ahead of the campus' opening, Seongnam will begin accepting applications in June for a career training program for Gyeonggi residents, which will be conducted at the new campus.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
Sogang University Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus to open in early July with AI, semiconductor-related programs

