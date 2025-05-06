Belarusian delegation to visit North Korea for economic talks

A government delegation from Belarus will visit North Korea this week for talks on economic cooperation between the two nations, Pyongyang's state-run media reported Tuesday.The delegation was scheduled to visit Pyongyang from Tuesday to Friday to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental joint committee for trade and economic cooperation, the Korean Central News Agency said.The visit, led by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, comes at the request of Pyongyang, it noted.Top diplomats of North Korea and Belarus held a meeting in Pyongyang in July 2024, as the two nations have been deepening military ties with Russia amid Moscow's war against Ukraine.Yonhap