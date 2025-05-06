 Belarusian delegation to visit North Korea for economic talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Belarusian delegation to visit North Korea for economic talks

Published: 06 May. 2025, 18:08
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, center, shakes hands with her Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov, left, during their talks at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on July 24, 2024, in this file photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, center, shakes hands with her Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov, left, during their talks at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on July 24, 2024, in this file photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

 
A government delegation from Belarus will visit North Korea this week for talks on economic cooperation between the two nations, Pyongyang's state-run media reported Tuesday.
 
The delegation was scheduled to visit Pyongyang from Tuesday to Friday to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental joint committee for trade and economic cooperation, the Korean Central News Agency said.
 

Related Article

 
The visit, led by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, comes at the request of Pyongyang, it noted.
 
Top diplomats of North Korea and Belarus held a meeting in Pyongyang in July 2024, as the two nations have been deepening military ties with Russia amid Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Yonhap
tags north korea belarus

More in North Korea

Belarusian delegation to visit North Korea for economic talks

DMZ Peace Trail route with Mount Kumgang Observatory to reopen

Kim to send top aide to Russia’s Victory Day celebrations to spotlight China-Russia-North alliance, sources claim

North Korea pushes ahead with final phase of Pyongyang housing project

North's Kim Jong-un calls for modernized tanks in factory inspection

Related Stories

North Korean foreign minister vows to expand relations with Belarus

North Korean leader's powerful sister calls for 'veracity and frankness' from Belarus following summit report

Kim Jong-un congratulates Lukashenko on seventh term, North Korean state media reports

Trade Ministry bans exports of 682 more items to Russia, Belarus

Russia warns of retaliation against Korea's export restrictions

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)