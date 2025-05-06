DP committee chief says court ruling on Lee's case before election would be 'unconstitutional'
Published: 06 May. 2025, 16:52
Lee Seok-yeon, co-chair of the Democratic Party’s (DP) election campaign committee, warned on Tuesday that if the Supreme Court were to rule on DP candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case before June 3, the decision would be “unconstitutional and invalid.”
Speaking at a press briefing at the National Assembly, Lee said, “Regardless of whether the justices are impeached, this would be a criminal act by the Supreme Court.”
Lee emphasized that the seven-day period allowed for filing an appeal and the 20-day period for submitting appeal arguments are “guaranteed by criminal procedure law, rooted in the Constitution and represent a minimum time frame for exercising the defendant’s right to defense.”
“This is a period that the Supreme Court can neither shorten nor extend under any circumstances,” he added. “If the court arbitrarily shortens this period to deliver a ruling before June 3 — the election date — it would be unacceptable.”
He further claimed that such an action would set a dangerous precedent.
“If the Supreme Court violates these minimum legal protections during such a critical period, no future ruling will be respected,” he said. “The country would enter an era of struggle waged by the people.”
Regarding the appellate court’s decision to schedule the first hearing for May 15, Lee said, “I won’t argue about the court setting the date,” but noted that the day “falls during the official election campaign period.”
“Once the campaign begins, every candidate must be given an equal opportunity — that is the spirit of the Constitution,” he said. “All public authorities must cooperate with that principle.”
“I hope the appellate court considers this again when setting court dates,” he said. “And I want to convey the same message to the Supreme Court — to uphold the Constitution’s basic principles.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
