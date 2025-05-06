DP's Lee pledges to expand benefits for military conscripts

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Tuesday to enhance benefits for military conscripts and introduce measures to boost the cryptocurrency market as part of his broader youth policy initiatives.Lee unveiled a series of initiatives targeting employment, housing, education and investment opportunities for young people, widely seen as efforts to appeal to younger, particularly male, voters."I will create a nation where young people have opportunities and hope," the DP candidate wrote on Facebook.Lee vowed to require all public institutions to count the years of military service when calculating salary grades of their employees and to expand national pension credit to cover the entire duration of military service.In Korea, all able-bodied men must serve mandatory military service of at least 18 months.Lee also pledged to introduce exchange-traded funds ETFs linked to spot cryptocurrencies and to establish an integrated market monitoring system to create a safer digital asset investment environment.Yonhap