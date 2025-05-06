Ex-President Moon Jae-in's daughter booked for fraud

The police are investigating Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, for fraud, officials said Tuesday.The Seoul Seodaemun Police Station announced they had recently charged the junior Moon as a suspect in an alleged fraud case.According to police, Moon is accused of not honoring a pledge to donate proceeds from a charity auction to a nonprofit. The auction took place in December 2022 at a gallery she ran at the time.For the auction, Moon is said to have received works from about 30 artists and told them proceeds would be put to good use.However, police received a complaint in October 2024 that money raised from the event had not reached the nonprofit.Police are believed to be looking into the bank accounts of Moon and the winning bidders.On April 17, Moon was slapped with a 15 million won ($10,810) fine for drunk driving and illegally operating an Airbnb business.Yonhap