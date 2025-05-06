Gov't signs off on $1.3 billion North Gyeongsang wildfire recovery plan, largest in history
Published: 06 May. 2025, 15:21
Authorities confirmed a record-breaking 1.8 trillion won ($1.3 billion) recovery plan for victims of the large-scale wildfire that swept through North Gyeongsang in March, marking one of the highest amounts of funding used toward a disaster recovery effort in Korea’s history.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters finalized the figure following a review on Friday, the North Gyeongsang provincial government announced on Tuesday.
A trillion won in damage
The wildfire, which burned from March 22 to 28, scorched 99,289 hectares (245,348 acres) — the largest area recorded in Korean wildfire statistics since 1986.
The main fire took 149 hours to contain and displaced 3,587 people from 2,246 households.
The blaze destroyed 3,819 buildings and damaged 2,003 hectares of crops and agricultural land. It also destroyed or heavily damaged 1,953 farming and fishery facilities, as well as 17,265 farming machines and 31 fishing boats.
It also damaged more than 700 public facilities, including 58 water and sewage systems and 31 cultural heritage sites, with total losses reaching 1.05 trillion won.
The government will allocate 1.18 trillion won in national funds and 650 billion won in local funds for a combined recovery package of 1.83 trillion won.
Authorities prioritized support for displaced residents and rebuilding livelihoods, especially for those who have lost their homes and belongings.
The plan includes a minimum of 100 million won in support for each household that lost its home, a figure that combines the standard maximum aid of 36 million won, additional recovery funds and private donations. The additional 60 million won represents a threefold increase from the previous cap of 20 million won.
Largest wildfire recovery budget
The government will cover the full cost of demolition and waste removal for damaged homes with national funding. It also adjusted compensation rates for agricultural damage, raising support levels and expanding eligible equipment.
Authorities expanded the list of subsidized farm equipment from 11 to 38 items and increased the coverage rate from 35 percent to 50 percent. They also raised the coverage for damaged livestock and agricultural facilities from 35 percent to 45 percent.
For villages with severe damage and large elderly populations — where concerns of regional decline have grown — the government will pursue community restoration and urban regeneration projects.
Small businesses and mid-sized firms affected by the fire will receive increased assistance.
Business owners who lost their premises will now receive 10 million won, double the amount previously announced. The government will also offer interest rate cuts on policy loans and distribute payouts from the KBIZ Korea Federation of SMEs aid fund for small-sized business owners to eligible subscribers.
“We will move swiftly to carry out this recovery plan so that residents affected by this unprecedented wildfire can return to their lives and rebuild stronger communities,” North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo said. “We will mobilize all available administrative resources to make that happen.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
