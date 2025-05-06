 Naked man captured by police after allegedly attacking pedestrians with stationery
Published: 06 May. 2025, 16:07
The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

A man in his 20s was apprehended by police after allegedly attacking several pedestrians with a weapon and fleeing the scene naked on Tuesday.
 
The Gwanak Police Precinct said Tuesday that the suspect is under investigation for charges of aggravated assault and attempted bodily harm.
 

The man injured multiple people at around 10:20 a.m. the same day in Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak District, southern Seoul, according to police. He reportedly wielded scissors and pens near a bus stop and at a restaurant.
 
A total of four to five individuals sustained minor injuries, some of whom required treatment at a hospital.
 
The suspect fled the scene unclothed, but was eventually apprehended by police. No signs of intoxication or drug use were detected at the time of his arrest.
 
Authorities are currently investigating the man's motive and the details of the incident.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
