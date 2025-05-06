Nominee takes flight

Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, announced on May 6 that he would suspend all campaign activities, claiming the party was trying to push him out of the race. “I have shown consistent support for a merged candidacy, but the party continues to withhold support for its own nominee,” Kim said. “If this was their intention, why did we go through three rounds of primaries?” His remarks are widely seen as criticism of senior party officials who have been pressing for a merger with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. [PARK YONG-SEOK]