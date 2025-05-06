Discord over Kim-Han merger highlights lack of vision in conservative bloc

The People Power Party (PPP) is facing internal turmoil following the nomination of former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo as its presidential candidate. Calls are mounting within the party to swiftly unify with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is running as an independent.Senior lawmakers held a press conference urging unification and convened an emergency general meeting, stressing that the merger should happen before the official candidate registration deadline of May 11. If missed, Han would be forced to run as an independent even if he becomes the unified candidate.Despite previously supporting the idea of unification, Kim has taken a confrontational stance since securing the nomination. He issued a statement demanding that “all acts of interference in party affairs that have continued since the nomination must stop.” When an attempt to replace PPP Secretary-General Lee Yang-soo with a lawmaker of his choosing was blocked, Kim criticized party leadership for violating internal regulations by ignoring the nominee's request.Han, for his part, has deferred the timing and process of unification to the PPP. He briefly met Kim at a Buddha’s Birthday ceremony and suggested an early meeting. However, Kim’s camp downplayed the exchange as a simple holiday greeting. Kim is reportedly more inclined toward a broader “one-shot” unification that would include other opposition figures such as Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party and former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon — an approach that diverges from Han’s.Unification talks are always politically sensitive during a presidential race. But in this case, the PPP officially nominated its candidate through an internal primary process, only to then pressure him to merge with a nonparty figure. The optics are far from normal or orderly.Han’s approach is also questionable. If he misses the registration deadline, he will lose access to the party’s campaign infrastructure and ballot designation. Yet, he has not presented clear policy proposals or a vision for national leadership, instead urging rapid unification as a strategic necessity. That risks alienating voters seeking substantive platforms over backroom deals.It remains to be seen whether the conservative bloc can assemble a functional “big tent.” Merely uniting behind opposition to Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung offers no guarantee of success. A merger based solely on polling and political calculus, without shared values or policy direction, is unlikely to sway moderate voters.The faltering unification effort between Kim and Han appears to be the product of a strategy driven more by expedience than principle. Before discussing candidate arrangements, the PPP must first convince voters why the party deserves another chance at governance.