Kim Hye-seong records MLB hit in dynamic first start with Dodgers
Published: 06 May. 2025, 12:44 Updated: 06 May. 2025, 13:43
Kim Hye-seong put his full skill set on display in his first MLB start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, contributing to his side's 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday.
Batting ninth and starting at second base, Kim went 2-for-4 with 1 RBI, a run and a stolen base in the Dodgers’ 7-4 road win over the Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.
The performance marked his first MLB start and earned him postgame recognition from local broadcasters, who frequently zoomed in on his reactions throughout the game.
With Kim leading the way, the Dodgers picked up their 24th win of the season and remained in first place in the National League West.
The Marlins dropped to 13-21 with their second straight loss and stayed at the bottom of the National League East standings.
Kim’s first at-bat came in the top of the third inning, with the Dodgers leading 1-0.
Facing Sandy Alcantara, he flew out to right field after making contact with a 159 kilometer-per-hour (98 mile-per-hour) sinker on a 1-2 count.
In his next plate appearance in the fifth, Kim recorded his first MLB hit — a single to left on a 154.4-kilometer-per-hour sinker — again off Alcantara.
After reaching first, he stole second base during Shohei Ohtani’s at-bat, registering his second stolen base of the season. Ohtani followed with a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, bringing Kim home for his first MLB run scored.
Kim came through again in the sixth inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, he poked a 140-kilometer-per-hour changeup from Tyler Phillips into shallow center, scoring a run and notching his first career RBI. He grounded out to first in his final at-bat in the eighth.
Kim also flashed his defensive skills in the bottom of the eighth.
He charged a slow roller hit by Ronnie Simon, scooped it on the run and executed a glove toss to first baseman Freddie Freeman. Although Freeman dropped the ball and the runner reached, Kim’s quick reaction and instinctive play drew praise.
Speaking to reporters after the game as one of the players of the match, Kim expressed satisfaction with his debut.
“The Dodgers are a strong team, and I wanted to contribute even a little, and things went the way I hoped,” he said. “As the leadoff hitter, I felt I had to get on base. With great hitters behind me, I wanted to create a scoring chance. Ohtani hit a homer and then congratulated me when he came back to the dugout.”
Kim said he received the ball from his first hit after the game and smiled, adding, “I’ll keep it safely at home.”
Kim joined the Dodgers through the posting system after last season, becoming the 28th Korean to play in the MLB. He signed a 3+2 year deal worth up to $22 million (32.4 billion won), joining the defending World Series champions.
He struggled during spring training as he adjusted to a new environment but settled in at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers called him up on Saturday ahead of a road series against the Atlanta Braves.
He made defensive and pinch-running appearances on Saturday and Sunday before earning his first start on Monday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
