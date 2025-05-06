Ryu Hae-ran jumps to No. 5 in world rankings after LPGA win
Published: 06 May. 2025, 12:43
Ryu Hae-ran climbed to No. 5 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after clinching her first LPGA title of the 2025 season and third career trophy on Sunday at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, jumping seven spots on the rankings.
With her ascent, Ryu became one of three Korean golfers currently ranked in the top 10 alongside Kim Hyo-joo and Ko Jin-young. The two LPGA veterans, meanwhile, each dropped one spot, with Kim sitting in eighth and Ko in ninth.
The top four remained unchanged. Nelly Korda of the United States held onto the No. 1 position, followed by Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand at No. 2, Lydia Ko of New Zealand at No. 3 and Yin Ruoning of China at No. 4.
Golfers competing on the KLPGA Tour also jumped spots in the global rankings.
Hong Jung-min rose 54 places to No. 88 after winning the 2025 season’s first KLPGA major, the 47th Chris F&C KLPGA Championship on Sunday. She was ranked No. 142 the previous week.
Park Ji-young moved up from No. 52 to No. 48, entering the top 50, while Hwang You-min rose one spot to No. 49.
Several others are nearing the threshold. Ma Da-som sits at No. 55, Bang Shin-sil at No. 59 and Park Hyun-kyung at No. 60.
KLPGA star turned-LPGA rookie Yoon Ina, meanwhile, dropped one spot to sit in 24th.
Yoon has made five cuts out of seven LPGA tournaments, with a joint 16th place at the JM Eagle LA Championship remaining her best result on the Tour yet.
She also competed at the Black Desert Championship but missed the cut for the first time since her LPGA competition at the Founders Cup in February.
The 2025 LPGA season will continue, with the Mizuho Americas Open teeing off on Thursday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
