Ukrainian forces attack substation in Kursk region, regional governor says

Ukrainian forces attacked a power substation in Russia's western Kursk region, the regional governor said early on Tuesday after Russian war bloggers reported a new Ukrainian land-based incursion into the area backed by armored vehicles.Officials on both sides of the border reported deaths from military activity and ordered evacuations of several settlements.Kursk Gov. Alexander Khinshtein's report, posted on the Telegram messaging app, said Ukrainian forces had struck the substation in the town of Rylsk, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the border, injuring two teenagers. Two transformers were damaged and power was cut to the area."Dear residents, the enemy, in its agony, is continuing to launch strikes against our territory," Khinshtein wrote.Ukraine made a surprise incursion into Kursk in August 2024, hoping to shift the momentum in Russia's full-scale invasion and draw Russian forces away from other sectors of the front in eastern Ukraine.Russia's top general said last month that Ukrainian troops had been ejected from Kursk, ending the biggest incursion into Russian territory since World War Two, and that Russia was carving out a buffer zone in the Ukrainian region of Sumy.Kyiv has not acknowledged that its troops were forced out. President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv's forces continue to operate in Kursk and in the adjacent Russian region of Belgorod.Russian bloggers had earlier reported that Ukrainian forces firing missiles had smashed through the border, crossing minefields with special vehicles."The enemy blew up bridges with rockets at night and launched an attack with armored groups in the morning," Russian war blogger "RVvoenkor" said on Telegram."The mine clearance vehicles began to make passages in the minefields, followed by armored vehicles with troops. There is a heavy battle going on at the border."Popular Russian military blog Rybar said Ukrainian units were trying to advance near two settlements in the Kursk region over the border — Tyotkino and Glushkovo.The head of Glushkovo district, Pavel Zolotaryov, wrote on Telegram that residents of several localities were being evacuated to safer areas.Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Moscow calling it a special military operation."Over the past 24 hours, there has been an increase in attacks by enemy drones," Zolotaryov wrote. "There have been instances of people being killed or wounded, of houses and sites of civil infrastructure being destroyed."The Ukrainian incursion into Kursk was reported by other Russian bloggers, including "the archangel of special forces" and Russian state television war correspondent Alexander Sladkov.Ukrainian officials did not comment on any advances.But Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office said Russian forces had subjected two settlements in the border Sumy region — Bilopillya and Vorozhba — to artillery fire and guided bomb attacks, killing three residents and injuring four.Earlier, local authorities in the Sumy region had urged residents to evacuate their homes in the area, just across the border from Tyotkino in Kursk region.The Ukrainian military said on Monday that its forces struck a Russian drone command unit near Tyotkino on Sunday.Reuters