Published: 07 May. 2025, 07:34
SK Telecom hit with $643M loss in market cap, mass user exodus amid SIM breach
유심 해킹 여파로 SK텔레콤 시총 9000억원 증발, 가입자 이탈 가속
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면
Monday, April 30, 2025
From an exodus of subscribers and market cap evaporation worth 923.6 billion won ($643.2 million), a security breach on SK Telecom's (SKT) SIM cards is dealing a heavy blow to the country's largest wireless carrier.
exodus: 이탈
subscriber: 가입자
evaporation: 증발
breach: 위반, 사고
deal a heavy blow to: ~에게 큰 타격을 주다
대규모 가입자 이탈을 비롯한 약 9236억원(약 6억4320만 달러)의 시가총액 증발 등 유심카드 보안 사고가 이동통신 1위 사업자인 SK텔레콤에 큰 타격을 주고 있다.
The breach, first detected by the carrier on April 18, has escalated into a nationwide scramble for SIM card replacements to guard against risks such as phone cloning and financial fraud stemming from leaked data.
escalate into: ~로 확대되다, 번지다
replacement: 교체
guard against: ~로부터 지키다
cloning: 복제
이번 보안 사고는 SK텔레콤이 지난 4월 18일 처음 인지했으며, 이후 전국적인 유심카드 교체 행렬로 번졌다. 이는 유출된 정보를 악용한 휴대전화 복제 및 금융 사기 위험을 방지하기 위해 이용자들이 몰렸기 때문이다.
Some 34,132 subscribers switched their mobile plans to rival carriers KT and LG U+ on Tuesday, according to JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. The figure is expected to be higher if including exits of budget phone users which utilized the SKT network, which were not tallied in the data.
switch: 이동하다, 바꾸다
exit: 이탈
budget phone: 알뜰폰, 저가 휴대폰
중앙일보에 따르면, 지난 화요일(4월 29일) 하루 동안 3만4,132명이 SK텔레콤에서 KT와 LG유플러스로 이동했다. 이 수치에는 SK텔레콤 망을 사용하는 알뜰폰 가입자 이탈은 포함되지 않아 실제 이탈 규모는 더 클 것으로 보인다.
Shares of SKT are sliding this week amid a surge in customer complaints over SIM card shortages and growing concerns across both private and public sectors about potential data breaches. Shares sunk 6.75 percent on Monday, followed by a further drop of 0.93 percent to close at 53,400 won on Tuesday.
slide: 하락하다
shortage: 부족
sink: 하락하다
유심카드 부족으로 인한 고객 불만이 급증하고, 공공·민간 부문 모두에서 추가 정보 유출 우려가 커지면서 SK텔레콤 주가는 하락세를 보이고 있다. 주가는 월요일(4월 28일) 6.75% 급락한 데 이어 화요일에도 0.93% 하락해 5만3400원에 마감했다.
Meanwhile, rival carriers KT and LG U+ scored 52-week highs on the Kospi bourse to close at 51,600 won and 11,960 won
respectively.
score: 경신하다, 기록하다
respectively: 각각
반면 경쟁사인 KT와 LG유플러스는 각각 52주 신고가를 경신하며 각각 5만1600원과 1만1960원에 장을 마쳤다.
A class-action movement is gaining momentum among SKT subscribers, with users preparing to take legal action and boycott the service. In just three days since its launch on Sunday, more than 49,000 people have joined a Naver Cafe community supporting the effort.
class action: 집단소송
gain momentum: 확산하다
boycott: 불매하다
SK텔레콤 이용자들 사이에선 집단소송과 불매 운동 움직임도 확산 중이다. 지난 일요일 개설된 관련 네이버 카페에는 사흘 만에 4만9000명 이상이 가입했다.
Government agencies and public institutions were the first to receive directives from the national intelligence agency to have SIM cards in business-use wireless devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and 4G and 5G mobile hotspots reissued, according to Yonhap News Agency.
directive: 지시
business use: 업무용
reissue: 재발급하다
정부기관과 공공기관은 업무용 휴대전화, 태블릿, 4G·5G 모바일 핫스팟 등의 유심카드를 재발급 받으라는 지시를 먼저 국가정보원으로부터 받았다고 연합뉴스는 전했다.
The National Police Agency signed a strategic partnership with SKT on April 25 to expedite SIM card replacements for business-use smartphones once supply is secured. All corporate devices have been subscribed to protection services offered by the three major carriers to prevent further data leaks.
sign: 체결하다
expedite: 신속히 진행하다
경찰청은 4월 25일 SK텔레콤과 전략적 업무협약을 체결하고, 유심카드 수급이 확보되는 대로 업무용 스마트폰의 교체를 신속히 진행하기로 했다. 아울러 모든 공공기관의 법인 단말기에는 추가 유출을 방지하기 위한 3사 보안 서비스가 일괄 적용됐다.
Conglomerates such as Hyundai Motors are working to secure SIM cards for high-level executives, even providing in-house replacement services to those needed from Monday. Samsung Electronics ordered executives to “instantly” exchange SKT SIM cards, while replacement directives were given to employees at major companies of national interest such as HD Hyundai, Hanwha, Naver and Kakao.
high level: 고위
in-house: 사내
instantly: 즉시
대기업들도 발빠르게 대응하고 있다. 현대차는 고위임원 대상 사내 유심 교체 서비스를 시작했으며, 삼성전자는 전 임원에게 SK텔레콤 유심카드를 “즉시” 교체하라는 지시를 내렸다. HD현대, 한화, 네이버, 카카오 등 국익과 관련된 핵심 사업을 하는 주요 기업 임직원에게도 동일한 지침이 전달됐다.
Impacts of SKT’s data breach are being felt nationwide-scale as the mobile carrier accounted for nearly 44 percent of the domestic mobile market share in February 2025, or 24.97 million subscribers.
account for: ~를 차지하다
nearly: 거의
2025년 2월 기준, SKT는 국내 이동통신 시장에서 약 44% 점유율을 기록하며 2497만 명의 가입자를 보유하고 있어, 이번 보안 사고의 여파는 전국적으로 매우 큰 상황이다.
