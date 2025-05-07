'Deep remorse': SK Group's Chey Tae-won apologizes for SK Telecom hacking incident
Published: 07 May. 2025, 10:32 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 13:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won personally apologized on Wednesday for the recent SK Telecom hacking incident in a press briefing, saying that he feels "deep remorse."
Chey’s apology comes 19 days after the hacking incident took place.
“The recent SK Telecom cyberattack incident has caused anxiety and inconvenience to customers and the public, and I apologize on behalf of SK Group,” said Chey during a press briefing held at the company’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul on Wednesday.
“I failed to look into the matter carefully from the customer’s perspective, and I and all of the management deeply reflect on it with deep remorse,” said Chey. “It is appropriate to be criticized not only by the customer but also by many places such as the National Assembly and government agencies, and I will humbly accept such criticism.”
When asked whether SK Telecom users could be granted an exemption for subscription cancellation fees, Chey said: "While we have to make sure that customers are not inconvenienced," he understands the matter to "need reviewing of the issues of fairness for users and legal issues together."
"The board of directors is discussing this issue," Chey said. "I hope the discussion goes well and a good solution is found. I'm not a member of the board of directors, so this is all I can say."
