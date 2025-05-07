 'Deep remorse': SK Group's Chey Tae-won apologizes for SK Telecom hacking incident
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

'Deep remorse': SK Group's Chey Tae-won apologizes for SK Telecom hacking incident

Published: 07 May. 2025, 10:32 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 13:02
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won bows in apology during a press briefing held at SK Telecom's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 7. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won bows in apology during a press briefing held at SK Telecom's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 7. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won personally apologized on Wednesday for the recent SK Telecom hacking incident in a press briefing, saying that he feels "deep remorse."
 
Chey’s apology comes 19 days after the hacking incident took place.
 

Related Article

 
“The recent SK Telecom cyberattack incident has caused anxiety and inconvenience to customers and the public, and I apologize on behalf of SK Group,” said Chey during a press briefing held at the company’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul on Wednesday.
 
“I failed to look into the matter carefully from the customer’s perspective, and I and all of the management deeply reflect on it with deep remorse,” said Chey. “It is appropriate to be criticized not only by the customer but also by many places such as the National Assembly and government agencies, and I will humbly accept such criticism.”
 
When asked whether SK Telecom users could be granted an exemption for subscription cancellation fees, Chey said: "While we have to make sure that customers are not inconvenienced," he understands the matter to "need reviewing of the issues of fairness for users and legal issues together."
 
"The board of directors is discussing this issue," Chey said. "I hope the discussion goes well and a good solution is found. I'm not a member of the board of directors, so this is all I can say."

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea SKT SK Telecom hacking Chey Tae-won

More in Industry

Samsung subsidiary signs $350M deal to acquire U.S. medical device company's audio division

Samsung SDI wins Smarter E Award for power supply

Coupang posts record Q1 sales boosted by FX rates and new ventures

'Deep remorse': SK Group's Chey Tae-won apologizes for SK Telecom hacking incident

Industry minister confident $18 billion Czech nuclear deal will proceed

Related Stories

Fear, anger and confusion reign in wake of SK Telecom's historic data breach

SK Group chief tells parliamentary committee he won't attend hearing on SKT hacking

$1.5 million payment to SK chairman's estranged wife stands with no appeals filed

SK Chief Chey will discuss investment, management, but not divorce settlement at upcoming meeting

SK chairman meets with U.S. lawmakers to discuss investments
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)