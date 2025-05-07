Korea-Czechia signal unity in new Dukovany nuclear power plant project collaboration, sign MOU on battery cooperation
Published: 07 May. 2025, 22:05
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun and his Czech counterpart Lukas Vlcek have signed an agreement, Wednesday, confirming their determination to successfully complete the new Dukovany nuclear power plant project, which includes the joint entry into third-country markets and cooperation on the construction of two additional units, according to the ministry.
The two trade ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on battery cooperation, reinforcing their joint response regarding the EU’s battery regulations.
The two sides discussed economic cooperation as well as signed 14 agreements and MOUs during a meeting participated by Trade Minister Ahn, delegations from both the Korean government and National Assembly, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Milos Vystrcil, president of the Czech senate.
During the meeting, Ahn and the Korean delegation held discussions with Fiala regarding cooperation across fields such as industry, energy, construction, infrastructure and science and technology.
In a separate bilateral meeting, Trade Ministers Ahn and Vlcek discussed expanding cooperation in not only nuclear power but also high-tech sectors such as batteries and automobiles, as well as R&D and crew training.
The Korean delegations also met with Vystrcil to discuss broader bilateral cooperation at the parliamentary level for nuclear energy, advanced industries, infrastructure and construction.
“The two nations, celebrating 35 years of diplomacy and 10 years of strategic partnership, have established a deeper foundation of mutual trust,” Trade Minister Ahn said.
When asked about the delay in Korea’s $18 billion nuclear plant deal, Ahn said that he would “maintain close communication to reach a final agreement as soon as possible.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)