 Regulator orders TMON, WeMakePrice to rectify handling of refund requests
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Regulator orders TMON, WeMakePrice to rectify handling of refund requests

Published: 07 May. 2025, 19:20
Sellers and customers affected by TMON's liquidity crisis hold a protest demanding refunds and payments in front of the e-commerce platform's headquarters in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

Sellers and customers affected by TMON's liquidity crisis hold a protest demanding refunds and payments in front of the e-commerce platform's headquarters in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The antitrust regulator said Wednesday it had ordered e-commerce platforms TMON and WeMakePrice to address their failure to make refunds or repayments to consumers amid a liquidity crisis last year.
 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) issued correction orders to the companies, saying they had violated the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce.
 

Related Article

 
TMON failed to return approximately 67.5 billion won ($48.3 million) to its customers within the legally required three business days, despite refund requests, from December 2023 to July 2024, according to the FTC.
 
WeMakePrice is accused of failing to process 2.3 billion won worth of refund requests within three business days between March and July last year.
 
WeMakePrice office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

WeMakePrice office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

 
The two platforms were at the center of a massive payment delay scandal last year, sparked by liquidity problems at its Singapore-based parent company, Qoo10.
 
They are currently undergoing court-led rehabilitation processes after filing for court receivership last year.
 
On top of the correction orders, the FTC also issued a directive requiring the companies to submit a rehabilitation plan that includes their unpaid refunds to the court.
 
Some 56,000 vendors and 470,000 customers had yet to receive payments worth 1.3 trillion won and 130 billion won, respectively, from TMON and WeMakePrice as of March, according to the platforms' legal administrator.

Yonhap
tags wemakeprice TMON

More in Industry

Regulator orders TMON, WeMakePrice to rectify handling of refund requests

Czech Republic to appeal France's injunction, adamant Korea the right choice for nuclear plant

What in carnations

How France’s dashed ‘nuclear renaissance’ complicates Korea’s reactor export ambitions

LG, Posco launch carbon capture project: 'An important turning point'

Related Stories

WeMakePrice, TMON CEOs discuss plans to rescue companies

How Qoo10's buying spree led to a seller-payout crisis

Public weighs in on TMON, WeMakePrice crisis at FTC public hearing

TMON and WeMakePrice to enter rehabilitation proceedings after failing to raise funds

TMON, WeMakePrice submit restructuring plans amid Qoo10 CEO's merger push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)