 Samsung SDI wins Smarter E Award for power supply
Published: 07 May. 2025, 12:58 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 13:02
Samsung SDI received a Smarter E Award at The Smarter E Europe 2025 exhibition for its U8A1 high-output uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and No Thermal Propagation (No TP) thermal propagation prevention technology.
 
The U8A1 provides backup power during unexpected disruptions such as blackouts in facilities like data centers and helps stabilize power quality during sudden surges in electricity demand. The battery improves power output per battery rack by more than 40 percent compared to existing models, Samsung SDI said, reducing UPS installation space at high-output facilities by approximately 33 percent.
 
 

The annual Smarter E Awards are presented annually ahead of Smarter E Europe, the world's largest get-together of energy companies and researchers, which opens in Munich on Wednesday. 
 
Awards are presented in five categories — energy storage, e-mobility, photovoltaics, smart integrated energy, and outstanding projects — to what a panel of industry experts deems the most innovative products. 
 
 
Samsung SDI was the only Korean company recognized at the ceremony and the only company globally to receive multiple awards. 
 
“It is significant that Samsung SDI's battery technology has been recognized at one of Europe's leading energy industry exhibitions,” said a Samsung SDI official. “We will continue to penetrate into the European market based on our innovative technology.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
