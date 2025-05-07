Seoul requests 'special consideration' in White House review of chip tariffs
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:31
Seoul submitted a formal letter to Washington requesting “special consideration” in a review that could lead to tariffs on semiconductor imports, raising concerns over the impact on Korea’s chip industry and investment plans.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday that it submitted a written opinion on Tuesday in response to the White House's national security review of imported semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.
The U.S. government launched the review into imports of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment as part of its preliminary steps toward imposing tariffs and is collecting opinions from stakeholders.
The ministry stressed in the letter the balanced trade relationship between Korea and the United States in the semiconductor and manufacturing equipment sectors, warning that restricting imports from Korea could hinder U.S. efforts to develop AI infrastructure and discourage future investments by Korean companies in the United States.
The ministry emphasized that the negative impact of Korean-made semiconductors and manufacturing equipment on U.S. national security and supply chain risks is extremely limited, requesting "special consideration" for Korea under the circumstances.
"The government will continue high-level talks with the United States to minimize potential damage to Korean businesses," the ministry said. “We will also continue to communicate with the industry and pursue public-private outreach efforts toward the United States.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
