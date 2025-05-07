 Seoul requests 'special consideration' in White House review of chip tariffs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Seoul requests 'special consideration' in White House review of chip tariffs

Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:31
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun walks toward the office of the chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 21. [NEWS1]

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun walks toward the office of the chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 21. [NEWS1]

 
Seoul submitted a formal letter to Washington requesting “special consideration” in a review that could lead to tariffs on semiconductor imports, raising concerns over the impact on Korea’s chip industry and investment plans.
 
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday that it submitted a written opinion on Tuesday in response to the White House's national security review of imported semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.
 

Related Article

 
The U.S. government launched the review into imports of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment as part of its preliminary steps toward imposing tariffs and is collecting opinions from stakeholders.
 
The ministry stressed in the letter the balanced trade relationship between Korea and the United States in the semiconductor and manufacturing equipment sectors, warning that restricting imports from Korea could hinder U.S. efforts to develop AI infrastructure and discourage future investments by Korean companies in the United States.
 
The ministry emphasized that the negative impact of Korean-made semiconductors and manufacturing equipment on U.S. national security and supply chain risks is extremely limited, requesting "special consideration" for Korea under the circumstances.
 
"The government will continue high-level talks with the United States to minimize potential damage to Korean businesses," the ministry said. “We will also continue to communicate with the industry and pursue public-private outreach efforts toward the United States.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Semiconductor Tariff Ministry of Trade

More in Industry

LG, Posco launch carbon capture project: 'An important turning point'

Seoul requests 'special consideration' in White House review of chip tariffs

Samsung subsidiary signs $350M deal to acquire U.S. medical device company's audio division

Samsung SDI wins Smarter E Award for power supply

Coupang posts record Q1 sales boosted by FX rates and new ventures

Related Stories

Cars and chips

Korean officials to travel to U.S. for crucial trade, tariff discussions

Ship away

Korea significantly reduces dependence on Japan

Korea records new high for July exports at $55.4 billion
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)