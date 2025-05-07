Economic outlook sinks amid political uncertainty, BOK chief warns (KOR)

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong expressed concern over Korea’s deteriorating political and economic outlook during a press briefing on Monday in Milan, where he attended the Asean Plus Three finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.“It has been an uncomfortable week trying to explain how this could happen in a country considered a developed economy,” Rhee said, referring to questions from international counterparts about Korea’s political vacuum in economic leadership. Rhee, along with the chair of the Financial Services Commission and the head of the Financial Supervisory Service, was a member of the so-called “F4” group, led by former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok, which coordinated macroeconomic and financial policy.Rhee warned that political uncertainty is weighing on investment and spending. “It’s not pushing us into a crisis,” he said, “but it is certainly dragging the economy down. This must be resolved quickly.”His concerns are reflected in the numbers. In the first quarter of this year, Korea’s economy contracted 0.2 percent from the previous quarter and shrank compared to the same period a year ago. Year-on-year contraction has only occurred during major shocks: the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the 2009 global financial crisis, and the 2020 pandemic. The combination of global instability and domestic political turmoil has dampened consumer and investor sentiment.Government spending, which could have helped buffer the downturn, has fallen short. Despite pledges for early budget execution, the government spent 116.7 trillion won ($84.4 billion) between January and February — down 10.5 trillion won from the same period last year. The budget execution rate stood at 17.3 percent, a 2.6 percentage point decline. The overall first quarter spending rate matched last year’s level at 41.7 percent, but the government’s pace has done little to revive the economy, which remains frozen amid the martial law declaration and broader unrest.Economic coordination has also suffered since the resignation of Choi. Without a sitting deputy prime minister for economic affairs, interministerial coordination bodies like the Economic Ministers’ Meeting have lost momentum. The F4 group continues under the first vice minister of finance, but its influence has inevitably weakened. Until the new administration is inaugurated and Cabinet nominees pass confirmation hearings, a full policy leadership vacuum appears unavoidable.Rhee likened the current situation to “entering a dark tunnel” — a phrase he first used after the Donald Trump administration’s sweeping tariff hikes in April. “It still feels much the same,” he said. With the presidential race underway, political leaders must take the national policy crisis seriously. Given the fragile state of Korea’s international credibility, parties should refrain from issuing campaign pledges that could impose reckless burdens on public finances.“바깥에서 볼 때는 선진국인데, 어떻게 이런 일이 벌어지나 해명해야 해서 곤혹스러운 한 주였다.” 아세안+3 재무장관·중앙은행 총재 회의 참석차 이탈리아 밀라노를 방문한 이창용 한국은행 총재가 5일(현지시간) 기자간담회에서 한 말이다. 회의에서 한국의 경제사령탑 공백에 대한 질문이 많았는데 설명할 논리가 궁색했던 모양이다. 이 총재는 국내 정치의 불확실성이 기업 투자나 정부 지출 위축으로 이어지고 있다고 걱정했다. 그는 “정치 불확실성이 위기로 몰아가지는 않지만, 경제가 가라앉는 데 상당한 영향을 미칠 수 있다”며 “이걸 빨리 끝내야 한다”고 했다.실제로 이 총재가 걱정한 정치 불확실성이 경제를 짓누르고 있다. 올해 1분기 한국 경제는 전 분기 대비 마이너스(-0.2%) 성장했다. 지난해 1분기에 비해서도 뒷걸음질했다. 전년 대비 마이너스 성장은 1998년 외환위기, 2009년 글로벌 금융위기, 2020년 코로나 팬데믹 때 말고는 없었다. 국내외 불확실성이 소비·투자 심리를 얼어붙게 했다.재정도 경기 부진의 버팀목 역할을 제대로 하지 못했다. 정부는 예산의 신속집행을 공언했지만 실적은 시원치 않다. 정부의 올해 1~2월 예산 총지출(누계)은 116조7000억원으로 작년보다 10조5000억원 줄었다. 예산 대비 진도율은 17.3%로 전년보다 2.6%포인트 감소했다. 1분기 누적 집행률(41.7%)은 지난해와 비슷한 수준으로 목표를 달성했다지만 계엄 사태로 꽁꽁 얼어붙은 내수 경기를 살리는 데 충분했다고 보기는 힘들다. 예산을 하반기보다 상반기에 많이 집행하면 민간투자와 소비를 활성화해 경기 부진에 선제적으로 대응할 수 있다. 연말에 시간에 쫓겨 예산을 무리하게 집행하거나 불용 처리되는 사태도 최소화할 수 있다.최상목 전 경제부총리 사퇴로 부처 간 현안을 조율하는 경제관계장관회의 등 각종 정부 회의체가 제 역할을 하기 힘들어졌다. 경제부총리 대신 기재부 1차관이 대신 참석하는 F4 회의(거시경제·금융현안간담회)도 힘이 덜 실릴 수밖에 없다. 새 정부가 출범하고 청문회를 거쳐 새 장관이 임명될 때까지 정책 리더십 실종 사태는 불가피할 것이다. 대통령부터 경제부총리까지 대행 체제의 한계를 정부 시스템으로 대응하며 피해를 최소화하는 수밖에 없다.지난달 트럼프발 관세폭탄이 터졌을 때 “갑자기 어두운 터널로 들어온 느낌”이라고 했던 이 총재는 “지금도 거의 똑같다”고 했다. 대선 경쟁에 돌입한 정치권은 국정의 위기 상황을 심각하게 받아들여야 한다. 불안불안한 대외신인도를 고려해 재정에 심각한 부담을 주는 무책임한 공약 발표를 자제하는 것이 중요하다.