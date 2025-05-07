Witnesses to the conclave (KOR)

The Sistine Chapel in Vatican City stood silent on Tuesday, awaiting the start of the papal conclave. Known for its ceiling fresco, depiction the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the imposing piece, "The Last Judgment" (1541), behind the altar — both painted by Michelangelo — the chapel draws more than 5 million visitors annually. But this week, the doors were sealed to the public.Beginning in the afternoon of May 7, the chapel will host the solemn ritual of electing a new pope. One hundred and thirty-three cardinals will cast their votes in secrecy until a candidate secures a two-thirds majority. Each cardinal will approach the altar, declare an oath and deposit a completed ballot into a chalice. Towering above them on the altar wall is Michelangelo’s "The Last Judgment," a depiction of divine reckoning.Painted nearly five centuries ago, the fresco evokes a future yet to come. Christ presides at the center of the scene, judging the souls of the dead. To his right, the Virgin Mary averts her gaze, her intercession for humanity having ended. Below them, Saint Bartholomew holds the flayed skin symbolic of his martyrdom — its face, a self-portrait of Michelangelo.Angels lift the saved toward heaven while the damned are dragged into hell by demons. Nearly 400 figures fill the scene in a swirling crescendo of salvation and despair. The composition captures not only Michelangelo’s command of the human form but also his vision of divine justice.Michelangelo was 61 when Pope Clement VII commissioned the work. The pope died before its completion, and as a conclave convened in a nearby chapel to elect his successor, the artist continued his labor in the Sistine Chapel. The "Last Judgment" was completed in 1541, under Pope Paul III.Since the Sistine Chapel’s first conclave in 1492, every papal election since 1878 has taken place there. Over centuries, Michelangelo’s figures have stood witness as cardinals have gathered to decide the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.Now, once again, the chapel awaits its role in a moment of spiritual and historical gravity. As ballots are cast and the world watches for white or black smoke, one cannot help but wonder: Who will "The Last Judgment" behold next?바티칸 시스티나 성당이 고요에 휩싸였다. ‘천지창조’로 이름난 미켈란젤로의 천장화와 제단화 ‘최후의 심판’(사진·부분)을 보러 연간 500만명이 몰리는 곳이다. 바티칸은 7일 오후(현지시각) 시작되는 콘클라베를 위해 보안을 강화했다. 외부인은 출입 금지되는 이곳에서 133명의 추기경은 3분의 2 이상 득표자가 나올 때까지 투표를 거듭하게 된다. 기표를 마친 추기경은 용지를 들고 제단에 나가 선서하고 용기에 투표용지를 넣는다. 바로 그 제단 앞에 장대하게 펼쳐진 그림이 미켈란젤로의 ‘최후의 심판’이다.484년 전 완성된 그림이지만, 아직 오지 않은 미래다. 그날이 오면 그리스도는 심판받는 자들을 지켜보고, 바로 옆 성모 마리아는 인간을 대신해 신에게 간구하기를 멈춘다. 아래 성 바르톨로메오(바돌로매)는 순교의 상징으로 자신의 벗겨진 가죽을 들고 있다. 미켈란젤로는 그 가죽에 자기 얼굴을 그려 넣었다. 심판의 그날, 선한 이들은 천사들이 끌어 올리지만 죄 많은 자들은 지옥으로 떨어진다. ‘최후의 심판’은 신과 인간과 악마, 400명 가까운 군상이 꿈틀거리는 강렬한 그림이다.미켈란젤로가 시스티나 성당 제단화를 의뢰받은 건 61세. 일을 맡긴 교황 클레멘스 7세(재위 1523~34)가 선종하고, 새 교황을 뽑는 콘클라베가 인근 예배당에서 열릴 때도 그는 ‘최후의 심판’을 그렸다. 시스티나 성당에서는 1492년 처음 콘클라베가 열렸고, 1878년부터는 모든 콘클라베가 여기서 진행됐다. 제단화 속 인물들은 지난 수백 년 동안 추기경들의 투표와 새 교황의 탄생을 지켜봤다. 이번엔 누구 차례일까.