정치 압박에 로비 예산 늘린 미국 명문대

Published: 07 May. 2025, 07:31
Feeling Political Heat, Colleges Pump Up Their Lobbying
Top colleges in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump have sharply increased their spending on lobbying, according to an analysis by The New York Times.
Ten universities that have been singled out by the administration for scrutiny spent a combined $2.8 million lobbying the federal government in the first three months of 2025, which is more than those institutions spent in any quarter at least since 2008, according to the analysis. A federal task force that says it is devoted to rooting out antisemitism on campuses targeted those schools in February for investigation.
One of the 10, Columbia University, more than tripled its spending on lobbying in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the same quarter last year, the analysis found. Another, Harvard University, also greatly increased its lobbying outlays, spending $230,000, compared with $130,000 in the same period last year.
Lobbyists generally seek meetings with White House and congressional staff members to discuss matters that affect the institutions they represent. Public records show that for the targeted schools, those matters in the first months of 2025 included, among other things, seeking financial aid for students, promoting the value of university research and explaining efforts to combat antisemitism.
Colleges that have been accused by the Trump administration of being bastions of leftism are seeking the help of firms that are in tune with conservative sensibilities. Much of the new spending on lobbying is flowing to firms with Republican bona fides.
The amount the schools spent on contracted lobbying firms increased nearly 150% from the first quarter of 2024 to this year. The analysis found that these schools were far more reliant on lobbyists with Republican ties than a year before.
The 10 colleges on the antisemitism task force’s list are Columbia, George Washington University, Harvard, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Northwestern University, the University of Minnesota, the University of Southern California, and two campuses in the University of California system (Berkeley and Los Angeles).
Palestinian rights protests broke out at all of the schools last year. Some Jewish students, alumni and lawmakers said the activism sometimes veered into antisemitism, and Trump promised during the presidential campaign to address the issue. Supporters of the protests, which have often been led by Jewish students, deny the activism is antisemitic and say the accusations have been used to stifle speech.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/28/us/trump-universities-lobbyists.html
정치 압박에 로비 예산 늘린 미국 명문대
도널드 트럼프 대통령이 정조준하고 있는 미국 주요 명문대가 연방 정부에 대한 로비 예산을 대폭 늘린 것으로 나타났다.
뉴욕타임스 분석에 따르면 트럼프 행정부의 감시 대상으로 지목된 10개 대학은 올해 1분기에 총 280만 달러를 로비 활동에 지출했다. 이는 2008년 이후 어떤 분기 예산보다 큰 금액이다. 미국 연방 정부는 지난 2월 반유대주의 척결 태스크포스(TF)를 만들고 이 대학들을 조사 대상으로 삼았다.
이 중 하나인 컬럼비아대의 1분기 로비 지출은 지난해 동기 대비 3배 이상 증가했다. 하버드대도 같은 기간 로비 예산을 13만 달러에서 23만 달러로 대폭 늘렸다.
로비스트들은 일반적으로 백악관과 의회 보좌진과 면담을 추진하며, 자신이 대표하는 기관에 영향을 미치는 사안을 논의한다. 공개된 공공기록에 따르면 조사 대상이 된 대학은 올해 ▶학생 재정 지원 확대 ▶대학 연구의 사회적 가치 홍보 ▶반유대주의 대응 노력 등과 관련해 정부와 접촉해온 것으로 나타났다.
트럼프 행정부가 좌파 성향의 온상이라고 비판하고 있는 이들 대학은 보수 진영과 접점을 가진 로비 업체와의 협업을 강화하고 있다. 증가한 예산의 상당 부분이 공화당 출신 인사들과 관련된 로비 회사로 들어가고 있다.
대학이 외부 로비 업체에 지출한 비용은 2024년 1분기 대비 약 150% 증가했다. 특히 지난해보다 훨씬 더 많이 공화당 측 로비스트에 의존하고 있었다.
연방 반유대주의 TF 조사 대상이 된 10개 대학은 컬럼비아대, 조지워싱턴대, 하버드대, 존스홉킨스대, 뉴욕대, 노스웨스턴대, 미네소타대, 서던캘리포니아대(USC), 캘리포니아대 버클리 캠퍼스, 그리고 UCLA다.
이들 대학에서는 지난해 팔레스타인 인권을 지지하는 시위가 벌어졌다. 일부 유대인 학생과 졸업생, 정치인들은 이러한 시위가 때때로 반유대주의로 흐른다고 지적했고, 트럼프 대통령은 대선 캠페인 기간 중 이에 대응하겠다고 공약했다. 반면 시위 주최 측은 시위자 중 유대인 학생도 다수 포함돼 있으며 반유대주의가 아니라고 주장하고 있다. 이들은 또 TF가 표현의 자유를 억압하려는 시도라고 반박한다.
WRITTEN BY STEVEN RICH, VIMAL PATEL AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
