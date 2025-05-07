Boy band TWS to launch 1st local tour, make Japan debut in July
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:43
The group TWS will launch its first local tour alongside its official debut in Japan this July.
TWS will hold the “24/7:With:Us in Japan” tour for about a month starting in July, the boy band’s agency, Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.
The tour will begin with a concert in Hiroshima on July 11, followed by stops in Aichi from July 13 to 15, Fukuoka from July 17 to 18, Miyagi from July 25 to 26, Osaka from July 28 to 30 and Kanagawa from Aug. 9 to 10, for a total of 13 shows across 6 cities.
Before heading to Japan, TWS will meet domestic fans during the “24/7:With:Us in Seoul,” which will take place for three days from June 20 to 22 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southeastern Seoul.
TWS will also release its Japanese debut single, “Nice to see you again” on July 2, shortly before the tour.
The band’s third EP “Try With Us,” released on April 21, recently ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly album chart dated May 5, which tracked sales from April 21 to 27.
TWS held its first fan meet and greet in Japan, “42:Club,” at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo on March 15 and 16.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
