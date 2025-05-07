Boy band Winner to hold first concert in over 3 years in July
Published: 07 May. 2025, 11:41
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band Winner will hold a concert in July this year, the first over three years, without member Mino, its agency YG Entertainment announced Wednesday.
YG Entertainment made the announcement through a statement released Wednesday, saying that the concert will “celebrate Winner’s comeback and be a place to meet fans for the first time in three years.”
“We have been preparing for a long time by renting the concert hall and making every effort to present a high-quality stage,” YG Entertainment said. “However, it is true that we had many concerns about whether or not to hold this concert.”
While not explicitly stated, these “concerns” refer to the controversy surrounding Winner member Mino’s military service as a public service worker. Mino, whose real name is Song Min-ho, acknowledged to police this March that he had frequently left his post during working hours while serving as a public service worker between March 2023 and December last year.
“Nevertheless, we have decided to hold the concert as scheduled for the sake of the fans who have waited for Winner's stage for a long time and to reflect the members' firm will to meet their fans,” YG Entertainment said, saying that the concert will be held with three members, Kim Jin-woo, Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung-hoon.
“As this was not an easy decision, we ask for your warm support and encouragement,” said YG Entertainment.
The agency said that more details about the concert will be provided at a later date through a separate notice.
Winner debuted under YG Entertainment in 2014, and is known for hits like “Empty" (2014) and “Really Really” (2017).
