 Girl group UNIS to kick off 1st Asian tour June 8
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:52
Poster for UNIS's upcoming Asian tour [F&F ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group UNIS is set to begin its first Asian tour starting June 8, agency F&F Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The group will perform in Seoul first at the CG Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and then move onto Tokyo and Osaka on June 15 and 20. The rest of the touring schedule will be announced later.
 

UNIS debuted in 2024 through the SBS audition program “Universe Ticket” and includes eight members: Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona and Seowon.
 
The group released its second EP “Swicy” on April 15.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags unis kpop

