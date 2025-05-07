 J-Hope adds two June concerts to 'Hope on the Stage' tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

J-Hope adds two June concerts to 'Hope on the Stage' tour

Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:19
Poster for J-Hope's upcoming concerts at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on June 13 and 14 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Poster for J-Hope's upcoming concerts at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on June 13 and 14 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
J-Hope of BTS will perform two additional concerts to his “Hope on the Stage” world tour at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on June 13 and 14, BigHit Music said Tuesday.
 
The singer began his solo world tour on Feb. 28 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. He is set to visit a total of 15 cities for 31 shows including New York; Mexico City; Saitama, Japan; Singapore and Osaka, Japan.
 

Related Article

 
“We’re making preparations to make sure that J-Hope’s unique explosive energy and immersive performance can be vividly conveyed to the audience,” BigHit Music said in a press release.
 
Tickets go on sale starting on Monday for fan club members and Tuesday for the general audience. The concerts will also be livestreamed online. More information is available on BTS’s Weverse channel.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags bts jhope concert

More in K-pop

Girl group UNIS to kick off 1st Asian tour June 8

Riize to perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October

Boy band TWS to launch 1st local tour, make Japan debut in July

J-Hope adds two June concerts to 'Hope on the Stage' tour

Singer Lee Seung-gi returning with new ballad 'Empty'

Related Stories

J-Hope's Filipino fans host fundraiser to build classrooms

J-Hope in Times Square

HYBE refuses to confirm military enlistment details of BTS member J-Hope

Final preparations underway ahead of BTS's Busan concert Saturday

BTS to hold concert in Seoul next month

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)