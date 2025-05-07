J-Hope adds two June concerts to 'Hope on the Stage' tour
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:19
- SHIN MIN-HEE
J-Hope of BTS will perform two additional concerts to his “Hope on the Stage” world tour at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on June 13 and 14, BigHit Music said Tuesday.
The singer began his solo world tour on Feb. 28 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. He is set to visit a total of 15 cities for 31 shows including New York; Mexico City; Saitama, Japan; Singapore and Osaka, Japan.
“We’re making preparations to make sure that J-Hope’s unique explosive energy and immersive performance can be vividly conveyed to the audience,” BigHit Music said in a press release.
Tickets go on sale starting on Monday for fan club members and Tuesday for the general audience. The concerts will also be livestreamed online. More information is available on BTS’s Weverse channel.
