Red Velvet duo Irene and Seulgi set for comeback with EP ‘TILT’
Published: 07 May. 2025, 12:30
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi are making their long-awaited comeback as a duo with their second EP, “TILT,” on May 26, their agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The subunit will release “TILT” at 6 p.m. on May 26 across various music streaming platforms, SM Entertainment said. The EP will feature six tracks, including the title song “TILT,” and will also be available in physical format.
“TILT” marks Irene and Seulgi’s first release in nearly five years since their 2020 debut EP “Monster,” which topped music charts in Korea and overseas.
The new album carries a message about breaking away from fixed perspectives and growing stronger through moments of imbalance.
Irene and Seulgi’s debut was a chart-topping success, with “Monster” reaching No. 1 on multiple Korean charts and iTunes Top Albums charts in 50 regions worldwide. It also hit No. 1 on China’s QQ Music and Kugou Music digital album sales charts.
The duo is also gearing up for their first solo concert tour, “2025 Irene & Seulgi Concert Tour [BALANCE] in Asia,” which kicks off with sold-out shows in Seoul on June 14 and 15. The tour will visit seven cities across Asia, further proving their strong global pull as a powerhouse unit.
Preorders for the physical version of TILT are now available through online and offline retailers.
Irene and Seulgi debuted as part of the girl group Red Velvet in August 2014 under SM Entertainment. Red Velvet initially had four members — Irene, Wendy, Seulgi and Joy — and welcomed member Yeri in 2015, completing the five-member lineup. The girl group is known for hit songs such as “Red Flavor” (2017), “Psycho” (2019) and “Feel My Rhythm” (2022).
