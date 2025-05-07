 Riize to perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October
Riize to perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October

Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:48
Boy band Riize [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Riize will become the first K-pop idol group to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in the United States.
 
Riize will perform at the festival, which will be held over six days from Oct. 3 to 5 and Oct. 10 to 12 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, according to the boy band’s agency SM Entertainment.  
 

The boy band is the first K-pop act to join the festival’s lineup, according to the agency.  
 
The Austin City Limits Music Festival began in 2002 and attracts up to 450,000 attendees each year.
 
This year's lineup includes singer Sabrina Carpenter and Hozier, rappers Doja Cat and Doechii, country artist Luke Combs and rock band The Strokes.
 
Riize's first full-length album “Odyssey” will be released on various music platforms on May 19.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Riize Austin City Limits SM Entertainment

