 Singer Lee Seung-gi returning with new ballad 'Empty'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Singer Lee Seung-gi returning with new ballad 'Empty'

Published: 07 May. 2025, 14:04
Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi [YONHAP]

Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi [YONHAP]

 
Singer and entertainer Lee Seung-gi is returning to his roots — with a heartfelt new ballad single, “Empty,” to be released on Wednesday, his agency Big Planet Made announced the same day.
 
Lee will release the digital single at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, marking his first new music in over four years since his seventh studio album “The Project” dropped in December 2020.
 

Related Article

Far from just another ballad, “Empty” reflects Lee’s matured musical sensibilities, according to Big Planet Made. The track gently unpacks the emotions that follow a breakup — the longing, the acceptance and the quiet process of putting memories in order.
 
Adding to its depth, Lee took part in writing, composing and arranging the song himself, making it a highly personal work.
 
Cover image for Lee Seung-gi's digital single “Empty″ [BIG PLANET MADE]

Cover image for Lee Seung-gi's digital single “Empty″ [BIG PLANET MADE]

“Empty” also marks Lee’s first musical release since his 20th debut anniversary album “With,” which looked back on his journey as a singer.
 
The single will be available through music streaming platforms.
 
Recently, Lee and his wife, actor Lee Da-in, publicly announced their decision to sever ties with Lee Da-in's family following the reindictment of her stepfather, Lee Hong-hun, on charges of stock price manipulation. Lee Hong-hun had previously been convicted in 2018 for similar offenses but was acquitted on appeal in 2019 — however, the Supreme Court later overturned that acquittal, leading to a retrial and his recent arrest on new allegations involving different companies.
 
Lee Seung-gi started his entertainment career as a singer in 2004 with his debut song “Because You're My Woman” (2004). He landed his first acting role in a supporting role on KBS’s “Famous Chili Princesses” (2006) and starred in the SBS TV series “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” (2010). He also appeared in a variety of comedy shows such as KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night” and tvN’s “New Journey to the West” (2016).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Seung-gi Empty

More in K-pop

Girl group UNIS to kick off 1st Asian tour June 8

Riize to perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October

Boy band TWS to launch 1st local tour, make Japan debut in July

J-Hope adds two June concerts to 'Hope on the Stage' tour

Singer Lee Seung-gi returning with new ballad 'Empty'

Related Stories

Entertainment agencies could soon be required to reveal financial records to artists

Lee Seung-gi sues CEO, executives of Hook Entertainment

Singer, actor Lee Seung-gi to release new EP 'With' next month

Singer, actor Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in on April 7

Hook Entertainment denies accusations it withheld money from Lee Seung-gi
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)