Singer Lee Seung-gi returning with new ballad 'Empty'
Published: 07 May. 2025, 14:04
- LIM JEONG-WON
Singer and entertainer Lee Seung-gi is returning to his roots — with a heartfelt new ballad single, “Empty,” to be released on Wednesday, his agency Big Planet Made announced the same day.
Lee will release the digital single at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, marking his first new music in over four years since his seventh studio album “The Project” dropped in December 2020.
Far from just another ballad, “Empty” reflects Lee’s matured musical sensibilities, according to Big Planet Made. The track gently unpacks the emotions that follow a breakup — the longing, the acceptance and the quiet process of putting memories in order.
Adding to its depth, Lee took part in writing, composing and arranging the song himself, making it a highly personal work.
The single will be available through music streaming platforms.
Recently, Lee and his wife, actor Lee Da-in, publicly announced their decision to sever ties with Lee Da-in's family following the reindictment of her stepfather, Lee Hong-hun, on charges of stock price manipulation. Lee Hong-hun had previously been convicted in 2018 for similar offenses but was acquitted on appeal in 2019 — however, the Supreme Court later overturned that acquittal, leading to a retrial and his recent arrest on new allegations involving different companies.
Lee Seung-gi started his entertainment career as a singer in 2004 with his debut song “Because You're My Woman” (2004). He landed his first acting role in a supporting role on KBS’s “Famous Chili Princesses” (2006) and starred in the SBS TV series “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” (2010). He also appeared in a variety of comedy shows such as KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night” and tvN’s “New Journey to the West” (2016).
