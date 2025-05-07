 Song Ji-woo to hold first solo fan meeting in Taipei
Song Ji-woo to hold first solo fan meeting in Taipei

Published: 07 May. 2025, 17:59
Actor Song Ji-woo [YONHAP]

Actor Song Ji-woo is heading to Taiwan for her first-ever solo fan meeting in Taipei, her agency, Billions, said in a press statement on Wednesday.
 
The fan meet and greet, titled “The First Letter,” will take place on May 25 at Clapper Studio in Taipei.
 

The title, “The First Letter,” symbolizes Song’s first heartfelt message to her Taiwanese fans and marks the beginning of a deeper emotional connection, according to Billions.
 
The event promises to highlight both Song’s poised and playful sides, with interactive games, special performances and a one-on-one photo session to make the experience more intimate.
 
Song debuted in 2019 with the drama “Blessings of the Sea” and appeared in works such as “Extraordinary You” (2019), “The Forbidden Marriage,” (2022), “A Time Called You” (2023), “Doctor Slump” (2024) and “Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale” (2024). She also appeared in the hit Netflix series “The Glory” (2022), playing the younger version of a supporting character.
 
A poster for actor Song Ji-woo's fan meet and greet event in Taiwan, titled ″The First Letter″ [BILLIONS]

Song made a striking impression in season 2 of Netflix megahit “Squid Game” (2021-) as contestant No. 196, Kang Mi-na.
 
Tickets to “The First Letter” are available through KKTIX and Famport kiosks at Family Mart locations in Taiwan.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
