'Maybe Happy Ending' wins Best Musical at New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:00
The New York Drama Critics' Circle named the Korean musical “Maybe Happy Ending” Best Musical of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday.
The 89th New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards ceremony will take place on May 15 in New York.
The musical was selected after receiving a majority of votes in the first round of anonymous balloting.
Created by writer Park Cheon-hue and composer Will Aronson, “Maybe Happy Ending” is an original Korean production that premiered in 2016. Set in a near-future Seoul, the story follows two obsolete helper robots, Oliver and Claire, who unexpectedly fall in love.
The show opened on Broadway last November at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, New York. Following strong ticket sales and positive reception, its run was recently extended through Jan. 17 of next year.
“Maybe Happy Ending” has also been nominated in 10 categories at the 78th Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It is additionally nominated for three Drama League Awards: Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction and Distinguished Performance.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
