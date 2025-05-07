‘Heart Signal’ star Seo Eun-woo faces legal dispute with man over pregnancy revelation
Published: 07 May. 2025, 11:18
Seo Eun-woo, 32, a former cast member of the reality dating show "Heart Signal" (2017-23) season three, is in a legal dispute with a man following her revelation of a premarital pregnancy.
After the man announced he would take legal action against Seo, formerly Seo Min-jae, for exposing his personal information, Seo also appointed a lawyer and is preparing a legal response.
“Through the help of an acquaintance, I was introduced to a lawyer who has agreed to assist me,” said Seo through a post on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I will make a statement later.”
“I’ve been checking my KakaoTalk, Instagram DMs and community comments from time to time,” Seo continued. “I sincerely thank the many people, including my friends and the lawyer, who are comforting and helping me. I don’t know if my sincerity will come through, but it truly gives me strength.”
“I will live righteously so that I won’t be ashamed before my child, reflecting on my past mistakes for the rest of my life,” Seo said. “I apologize for causing concern.”
Earlier, on Friday, Seo posted an ultrasound photo and several pictures taken by the man, writing, “Congratulations on becoming a dad.”
She claimed that the man had cut off contact after learning of her pregnancy and revealed his name, age, school and workplace.
On Saturday, Seo uploaded screenshots of messages exchanged with the man. In them, she wrote, “Please contact me. How can you keep avoiding me?” and “How can you walk away so irresponsibly after getting me pregnant?”
As the controversy grew, the man said he never avoided responsibility and would take legal action against Seo.
His legal representative, law firm Roell, released a statement on Sunday, saying, “After learning of the pregnancy, our client stayed in contact with Seo and discussed their future,” adding, “He also told his parents the full truth and never acted to avoid responsibility.”
“But starting around April 29, Seo began interrogating our client over things he never actually said and made dozens of phone calls,” the law firm’s statement went on. “On April 30, she even came to his residence and honked her car horn continuously for about five minutes until our client came outside.”
“Seo lured our client to her residence, confined him to prevent him from leaving and did not hesitate to physically assault him,” the firm alleged. “Our client has concluded that legal action is unavoidable. He plans to hold her legally accountable.”
Seo made headlines during her appearance on season three of “Heart Signal” in 2020 for her background as a Hyundai Motor mechanic. In August 2022, she admitted on Instagram to using methamphetamine at home with singer Nam Tae-hyun, and was later sentenced in January last year to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)