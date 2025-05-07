 Japanese drama 'Mamono' to debut on Korean television this Friday
Published: 07 May. 2025, 14:37
Teaser image for ″Mamono,″ a Japanese drama series co-produced by SLL and TV Asahi [SLL]

“Mamono,” a Japanese television drama series co-produced by SLL and TV Asahi, is set to air on Korean television starting Friday.
 
The show will be broadcast on channels Dramacube and JTBC2 and available to stream on platforms Prime Video, TVer, Abema and Telasa. The show is named “The Monster Within” on Prime Video.
 

“Mamono” is a romance thriller following a female lawyer, played by Kumiko Aso, who falls in love with a married man, played by Akihisa Shiono, who is a suspect in a murder case.
 
Jin Hyuk, the director of the JTBC period drama “The Tale of Lady Ok” (2024-25), has participated in producing “Mamono.”
 
Teaser image for ″Mamono,″ a Japanese drama series co-produced by SLL and TV Asahi [SLL]

It’s the first time that SLL and TV Asahi have worked on a series together.
 
SLL is the content production arm of the JoongAng Group and an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. The studio is behind shows such as “Culinary Class Wars” (2024-), “Sing Again” (2020-23) and “Crime Scene” (2014-24).
 
“Mamono” aired in Japan first via TV Asahi on April 18. The first episode recorded a 3.2 percent viewership rate and has been seen more than 1 million times on the Japanese streaming platform TVer.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
