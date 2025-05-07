Contenders seek compromise

Kim Moon-soo, right, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, and independent candidate Han Duck-soo met at a traditional Korean restaurant in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 6 p.m. on May 7. However, their talks yielded no progress on the thorny issue of unifying their candidacy.The meeting took place privately in a room with only two chairs and lasted for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The two candidates exchanged brief pleasantries — “You’ve worked hard,” “You must be tired” — before engaging in a closed-door discussion without any aides present. Afterward, a spokesperson for Han said, “Nothing was agreed upon in the meeting with Kim Moon-soo.” The two candidates did not set a date for a follow-up meeting.