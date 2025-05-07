 Contenders seek compromise
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Contenders seek compromise

Published: 07 May. 2025, 20:00
 
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

  
Kim Moon-soo, right, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, and independent candidate Han Duck-soo met at a traditional Korean restaurant in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 6 p.m. on May 7. However, their talks yielded no progress on the thorny issue of unifying their candidacy.
 
The meeting took place privately in a room with only two chairs and lasted for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The two candidates exchanged brief pleasantries — “You’ve worked hard,” “You must be tired” — before engaging in a closed-door discussion without any aides present. Afterward, a spokesperson for Han said, “Nothing was agreed upon in the meeting with Kim Moon-soo.” The two candidates did not set a date for a follow-up meeting. 
tags Han Duck-soo Kim Moon-soo

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Contenders seek compromise

Han Duck-soo, Kim Moon-soo meet over candidacy merger, nothing agreed

Safe selfie

Lee's first retrial hearing postponed to after election as DP goes all-out to defend candidate

Han Duck-soo to create 'AI Innovation Strategy Ministry' if elected president

Related Stories

'I knew it': Han Dong-hoon blasts PPP for presidential campaign turmoil

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold

Han Duck-soo confident about candidacy merger with PPP as 'will of the people'

Han Duck-soo proposes meeting with PPP presidential candidate Kim Monday

PPP to hold emergency lawmaker meeting to discuss possible candidacy unification
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)