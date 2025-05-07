 DP's Lee gets postponement in land development corruption trial
Published: 07 May. 2025, 18:08
Liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung claps at the rally for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, held at Jongno District, central Seoul, on March. 1. [NEWS1]

The corruption trial of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in connection with land development scandals has also been postponed until after the June 3 presidential election, according to legal sources on Wednesday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court, overseeing Lee’s Daejang-dong, Wirye, Baekhyeon-dong and Seongnam FC cases, rescheduled hearings originally set for May 13 and 27 to June 24. The delay came after Lee’s legal team previously requested that hearings not be held during the campaign period. The court had initially rejected this, instructing the defense to submit formal documentation for any conflicts.
 

Lee’s attorneys submitted formal requests to the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, which is reviewing the Daejang-dong, Wirye, Baekhyeon-dong and Seongnam FC cases, and to the Seoul High Court, which is handling the perjury coaching case appeal. The requests asked the courts to designate new trial dates at a later time.
 
Separately, Lee’s retrial for violating the Public Official Election Act has also been pushed beyond election day. The Seoul High Court announced that the hearing, initially scheduled for May 15, will now take place on June 18.
 
The first appeals trial hearing in Lee’s separate perjury coaching case is set to begin on May 20. The presidential candidate's legal team has also requested a delay in that trial.
 
“The court made a fair and appropriate decision in line with constitutional principles,” Lee said in response to the postponements.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
