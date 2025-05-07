Han Duck-soo to create 'AI Innovation Strategy Ministry' if elected president
Published: 07 May. 2025, 18:54
Independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo on Wednesday unveiled his first major campaign pledge: the creation of a vice prime minister-level “AI Innovation Strategy Ministry” that would oversee Korea’s artificial intelligence (AI) policy across the government.
The new ministry aims to address the fragmented approach currently taken by multiple government agencies, Han’s campaign policy spokesperson Yoon Ki-chan said at a press briefing held at the candidate’s campaign headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“There is fierce competition among ministries to lead in science and AI policy, but this only leads to redundant regulations instead of unified strategy,” Yoon said. “The AI Innovation Strategy Ministry will bring together science, the environment and AI under one strategic pillar.”
According to Han’s camp, the new ministry would coordinate AI-related policies spanning technology, industry, research and development (R&D) and talent development across 18 ministries. The position of minister would be elevated to vice prime minister, a rank currently only held within the finance and education ministries.
“We want AI to be more than just a policy priority. It will be the backbone of our national strategy,” Yoon said.
The proposed ministry would also receive budgetary authority currently held by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Under Han’s plan, the Finance Ministry would set the overall R&D budget ceiling and medium-term fiscal framework while the AI ministry would design and implement specific spending projects, according to Yoon.
Han’s vision includes securing up to 500,000 AI semiconductors — such as GPUs and neural processing units — by 2030 and investing 1 trillion won ($718 million) to train AI professionals. To attract overseas talent, the campaign proposes offering special incentives including housing benefits, military exemptions and expedited visas.
Some, however, question the feasibility of the plan. When Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed securing 50,000 GPUs, critics within the ruling People Power Party dismissed it as “unrealistic” due to power consumption concerns and infrastructure limitations.
Yoon addressed the skepticism, saying, “Our plan extends to 2030 and emphasizes infrastructure development.”
During a separate roundtable with foreign correspondents later in the day, Han faced questions about a possible unification with People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo.
“Unification is the will of the people,” Han said, adding, “I do not expect failure.”
He also said he would accept any method proposed by the ruling party to determine a single candidate, including public polling, and pledged to respect the outcome.
On foreign policy, Han expressed support for strengthening trilateral security cooperation between Korea, the United States and Japan.
“Security cannot be guaranteed through bilateral relationships alone,” he said. “We will maintain and reinforce [the trilateral alliance].”
Han also took a veiled swipe at Lee’s signature basic income proposal, including his signature pledge to give 250,000 won to every citizen.
Without naming the DP candidate, he criticized “populist policies that hand out cash,” saying, “You can’t run a country by borrowing money to give out a few hundred thousand won to each citizen. That path leads to decline.”
“The people won’t trust someone who makes reckless promises,” he added.
The candidate reiterated his call for constitutional reform, first announced in his campaign launch speech on Friday.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Han said he supports proposals for decentralizing power, including a four-year presidential term with one re-election, a bicameral legislature and a prime minister elected by the National Assembly.
“This proposal, crafted with the wisdom of senior statesmen, aligns with the public’s desire to elect their president directly,” he wrote. “I will do everything I can to make it a reality.”
