한중이 대립하는 서해 구조물의 정체는 뭔가
Published: 07 May. 2025, 07:32
What’s below the surface of the Korea–China tensions over steel platforms in the Yellow Sea?
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Korea and China are in a dispute over steel structures Beijing installed in a contested area of the Yellow Sea, with Seoul formally requesting their relocation outside the designated zone where only fishing activities are permitted.
structure: 구조물
relocation: 이전, 철거
서해의 잠정조치수역에 중국이 설치한 철골 구조물을 놓고 한국과 중국의 갈등이 이어지고 있다. 어업만 허용되는 이 지역에 중국이 구조물을 설치하자 한국은 이를 잠정조치수역 밖으로 옮기라고 요구하고 있다.
China, in response, reiterated that the structures are aquaculture facilities unrelated to sovereignty, but indicated it would be willing to arrange an on-site visit for Korean officials if requested. While Beijing stopped short of agreeing to remove the structures, it reportedly conveyed informally that it would not install additional facilities — at least for now — during the recent exchange, amid rising bipartisan criticism in Korea.
aquaculture facilities: 어업양식 시설
sovereignty: 주권
remove: 철거하다, 제거하다, 치우다
informally: 비공식적으로
이에 대해 중국은 해당 구조물이 해양주권과 무관하며 어업양식 시설이라고 시종일관 주장하며, 한국 측 요청이 있을 경우 현장 방문을 주선하겠다는 의사를 밝혔다. 한국에서 여야 비판이 거세지는 가운데, 중국은 구조물 철거에는 동의하지는 않았지만, 최근 대화에서 적어도 당장은 추가 시설을 설치하지 않겠다는 의사를 비공식적으로 전달한 것으로 알려졌다.
Security experts warn, however, that the installations could mark the beginning of a campaign by China to expand its maritime influence in the Indo-Pacific region through "gray zone" tactics, exploiting regional uncertainty and testing Seoul’s response.
tactic: 전술
exploit: 이용하다, 악용하다
uncertainty: 불확실성
안보 전문가들은 중국의 이러한 행보가 인도·태평양 지역에서 해양 영향력을 확대하려는 전략의 시작이라고 보고 있다. “회색지대” 전술을 활용해 지역적 불확실성을 높이고 한국의 대응을 시험하려는 의도일 수 있다고 경고하고 있다.
The dispute centers on the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ), an area where the two countries' exclusive economic zones (EEZs) overlap and where negotiations to establish a formal maritime boundary are still ongoing. An EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles (about 230 miles) from a country’s coastline, granting it exclusive rights to explore and exploit natural resources under international maritime law. China claims the 124th meridian east as the demarcation line for its territorial waters in the Yellow Sea — referred to as the West Sea in Korea — citing a 1962 border treaty. This line falls inside the area that Korea considers part of its EEZ.
Provisional Measures Zone: 잠정조치수역
exclusive economic zone: 배타적 경제수역
explore: 탐사하다
이 사안은 한·중 잠정조치수역(PMZ)을 둘러싼 해양경계 문제에서 비롯된다. 양국의 배타적 경제수역(EEZ)이 겹치는 가운데 정식으로 해양 국경선을 긋는 협상은 아직 진행 중이다. 국제해양법에 따라 배타적 경제수역은 연안국이 영해기선에서 200해리 안의 배타적경제수역에서 자원의 탐사·개발·보존에 주권적 권리를 갖는다고 규정하고 있다. 중국은 1962년 중조변계조약을 근거로 한국과의 해상 경계선이 동경 124도에 해당한다고 주장한 바 있으나, 이 선은 한국의 EEZ 안에 있다.
It only came to light in March that China installed three large steel structures — described as salmon aquaculture platforms and management facilities — near the western edge of the PMZ. Tensions escalated on Feb. 26 when a Korean ocean survey vessel attempted an on-site investigation, only to be forcibly blocked by Chinese coast guard ships and civilian vessels — leading to a two-hour standoff that required the deployment of Korean Coast Guard patrol ships.
block: 제지하다, 차단하다
standoff: 대치하다
지난 3월, 중국이 서해 잠정조치수역의 서쪽에 대형 철골 구조물 3기를 설치한 사실이 확인됐으며, 중국 측은 연어 양식 시설이라고 설명했다. 지난 2월 26일 한국해양과학기술원 조사선이 서해에서 중국 구조물을 점검하려다 중국 해경과 민간 선박이 이를 제지하면서 한국 해경도 함정을 급파했고 현장에서 중국 해경과 2시간여 대치했다.
