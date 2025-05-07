Multimedia exhibit brings ancient Egypt back to life
Published: 07 May. 2025, 07:00
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[INTERVIEW]
A new immersive exhibition is bringing the grandeur of ancient Egypt to life in Seoul, leveraging Koreans' expertise and familiarity with advanced technology, said Egyptian Ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman.
The multimedia show, titled “Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramesses II,” opened earlier this month at the Théâtre des Lumières located inside Grand Walkerhill Seoul, which overlooks the Han River, transporting visitors to the Nile in a visual journey through 3,000 years of Egyptian history.
“It's a very special exhibition because this year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Korea,” Abdel Rahman told the Korea JoongAng Daily on April 30, a day before the opening of the exhibition, which was organized by Tmonet, a Korean company behind the media art museum Théâtre des Lumières, and sponsored by the Egyptian Embassy in Seoul.
Referring to Egypt's Nile River and Korea's Han River, he noted "both civilizations were built around rivers, because water is a source for human settlement, or helps it to develop."
━
All about the exhibition
The exhibition space, a former performance venue with 21-meter ceilings (69-foot) and 5,000 square meters of projection surface, transforms into 10 themed chapters in a 36-minute sequence.
The journey begins with swirling projections of the primordial chaos of Nun, leading to the emergence of the Benben mound and the god Atum. From there, it explores the construction of pyramids, the mysticism of the afterlife and even a digital dive into the submerged city of Thonis-Heracleion.
At the entrance, visitors are greeted by replicas of a golden mask and ancient jewelry, provided by the Egyptian Embassy.
“Egypt is a cradle of human civilization [...] and to bring this civilization to the digital age is a very important aspect of connecting with the young generation,” Abdel Rahman said. “Here in Korea, a lot of people are very much interested in the history of Egypt. With all the technology that is here, I think we can collaborate to explore more about this civilization.”
The top Egyptian envoy believes the new multimedia exhibition resonates particularly well with Korean audiences, who are accustomed to integrating digital media into daily life.
“Now everybody is on the reels of Instagram and other platforms like TikTok, Facebook — all these are very much influencing how people see other countries and other cultures,” he said.
━
From artifacts to arms
Abdel Rahman sees the immersive exhibition as just one layer in a much broader, deepening relationship between the two countries — particularly in defense, infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing.
“The collaboration in defense industries between Egypt and the Republic of Korea is ongoing, and Egypt also has its own defense industry,” he said. “So it is a collaboration of partnership, and our main goal is to localize industry in Egypt.”
“The K9 project has been going on for the last few years, and it is progressing,” he said.
Discussions are also underway to procure approximately 100 FA-50 light attack aircraft from Korea.
“There are other countries that Egypt is looking at, so it's an open market now," he said.
On the civilian side, Korean companies are already playing big roles in Egypt’s national infrastructure.
Korea’s Hyundai Rotem is producing metro cars for Cairo’s expanding underground network, with manufacturing operations localized through a joint venture with Egypt’s National Railway Company.
Companies like LG and Samsung have built export-oriented factories in Egypt, using the country as a springboard into European and African markets.
“LG has been in Egypt for many years, and they are manufacturing products, which are being exported to third countries. Samsung, same thing,” he said.
With these projects in motion, Abdel Rahman urged Korean companies not to let opportunities pass them by.
“Korea is a trusted partner for Egypt’s development," he said. "[But] I advise Korean businesses not to be reluctant, not to take too much time in studying, because others are looking at the same market and are much faster in taking the decision — Germany, France and China."
He emphasized that Egypt offers incentives for foreign investors, including a “golden license” for strategic projects, low energy costs and a growing, Korean-speaking talent pool eager to work for Korean firms.
“I don’t want Korean companies to be afraid," the ambassador said. "They will find good human resources — young people who can speak Korean and Arabic and will facilitate their business activities.”
━
Travel, teach, translate
Tourism, the ambassador said, is a natural next frontier for growth. He confirmed that charter flights between Seoul and Cairo had reached “98 percent” capacity during the most recent travel season.
“I personally tried to travel on it,” he said with a laugh. But, “there were no seats.”
He highlighted that both Egypt's national carrier, EgyptAir, and Korea's Korean Air are exploring the possibility of launching direct flights between the two capitals, potentially by the end of 2025 or early 2026.
“We need to see incentives in both airports,” he said, suggesting that a connecting route through a third country may help ensure the flights' economic viability.
Abdel Rahman further encouraged increased interest in Egypt within Korean society, particularly in the field of Egyptology — an area where Korea has room to grow.
“There is no Egyptology department in Korea in any university,” he said. “Even in the Czech Republic, I served there before, and they have, in Charles University, an Egyptology department. But I wish to see it here in Korea.”
He also floated the idea of applying Korean AI to hieroglyphics.
“I hope to see a Korean company that can develop an AI device, or maybe on the mobile phone, that can read hieroglyphs and translate it instantly into Korean, English, French or something like that,” he said.
“I hope I can read my tie with AI technology from Korea,” he added.
The exhibition runs through Oct. 31 at Théâtre des Lumières, Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. Tickets are 29,000 won ($21).
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)