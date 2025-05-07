North's leader calls for increased artillery output in visit to munitions factories
Published: 07 May. 2025, 14:03
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a series of major munitions factories, including an artillery shell production facility, and called for an increase in output.
The Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) reported on Wednesday that Kim “gave field guidance” at major munitions enterprises under the Second Economy Commission, which oversees the munitions industry, to “learn about the production of shells and the state of machine-building industry.”
According to the report, the enterprise “have perfectly carried out” modernization by “carrying out technical revolution and dynamic drive for increased production” with “high enthusiasm for the struggle and the manner of creation,” adding that shell production has increased to “four times the average year level and nearly twice the peak-year level.”
Expressing strong satisfaction at the site, Kim “appreciated” that “it serves as the clearest proof of the correctness and validity of the orientation of the Worker’s Party of Korea's policy on modernizing munitions industry,” according to the KCNA.
Kim reportedly “warmly encouraged” the workers of the enterprise, “hoping that they would produce more shells to contribute to the expansion of the combat power” of the North’s armed forces.
North Korea’s state-run media outlets reported on Sunday that Kim had visited a tank factory where he spoke of a second armored force “revolution” and closely examined its production, modernization efforts and core technology development.
The North’s recent spotlight on its weapons plants appears aimed at demonstrating both the modernization of its conventional forces and the expansion of its military power. The move is also seen as a sales pitch to meet weapons demand from anti-Western countries, including Russia.
The regime is believed to have supplied millions of artillery shells to aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the past two years and is seen as reaffirming its intent to continue military support under a new North Korea-Russia treaty signed in June 2023.
“The modernization of the artillery shell production facility seems linked to an expanded output capacity to meet Russia’s demand for mass shell supplies,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, adding that it aims to “secure hard currency and technology while paving the way for deeper technological cooperation with Russia.”
Kim also visited a comprehensive machinery manufacturing facility, where he “underlined the need” to “concentrate its efforts on developing and producing more intelligent, high-speed, precision and multifunctional machine-building equipment.”
The newspaper did not disclose the specific date of Kim’s visit. However, the timing of the report — just before Russia’s Victory Day event on Friday commemorating its World War II triumph and the Battle of Kursk, in which North Korean troops reportedly participated — has drawn attention.
Some experts say the publicity may target potential arms buyers among anti-Western nations attending the event.
“Kim’s recent activities likely reflect a realization, based on the Ukraine war, of the need to modernize conventional weapons,” said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies, adding that it may also be a “preparatory move with a future North Korea-Russia summit in mind, anticipating additional arms requests from Russia.”
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
