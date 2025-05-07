Chung Mong-joon awarded honorary doctorate from Korea University
Published: 07 May. 2025, 13:11
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Asan Foundation Chairman Chung Mong-joon received an honorary doctorate in political science from Korea University during a ceremony at the Centennial Memorial Samsung Hall in central Seoul on Monday.
The university recognized Chung for his contributions to Korea’s political development and social welfare.
As a seven-term lawmaker, he played a major role in advancing diplomacy, national security and unification policies, according to Korea University.
He also supported initiatives aimed at enhancing social welfare and nurturing future generations through the Asan Foundation and the Asan Nanum Foundation.
Chung’s academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in economics from Seoul National University, an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate in international relations from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.
Born in 1951, Chung began his public career in 1988 when he was first elected to the National Assembly. He went on to serve seven consecutive terms until 2014, focusing on foreign policy, national security and inter-Korean relations during his 26-year tenure.
Chung also served as vice president of FIFA and chairman of the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup Organizing Committee, contributing to the successful co-hosting of the tournament, elevating Korea’s international profile and fostering national unity.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)