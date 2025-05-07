 Assembly committee votes to hold hearing on Supreme Court chief justice's alleged election interference
Published: 07 May. 2025, 17:47
Conservative People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, center, and other lawmakers protest the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) bill that ″absolves″ DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung from wrongdoing on May 7 in the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), voted Wednesday to hold a hearing to investigate Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de's alleged judicial interference in the upcoming presidential election on May 14.
  

The hearing was scheduled in response to the Supreme Court’s grand bench overturning an appellate acquittal and remanding the election law violation case against DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday, ruling it should be reconsidered with a guilty verdict.
 
Lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), who strongly opposed the proposal, walked out before the vote. The proposal was then passed with support from the DP and the splinter liberal Rebuilding Korea Party. The committee also approved a motion to summon witnesses and references to the hearing.
 
The witness list includes all 12 Supreme Court justices.
 
“You are legislating to shield criminals from punishment and calling the head of the judiciary to a hearing to pressure him to resign,” said PPP lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum before exiting the chamber. “Is this not a political maneuver to subjugate the judiciary? If you do this, Korea has no future.”
 
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung leaves a meeting with contract workers at a restaurant in Seoul on May 1. [Yonhap]

“Just because the DP didn’t like the court’s ruling, they are treating it like a crime and holding a hearing,” said PPP Rep. Cho Bae-sook. “No political party in our history has ever called a hearing to question the Supreme Court chief justice.”
 
Other PPP lawmakers, including floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, gathered outside the committee chamber, chanting slogans in protest.
 
DP lawmakers defended the move, accusing Chief Justice Jo of "scheming" to sink DP candidate Lee's presidential bid.
 
“In the middle of the presidential race, the chief justice mobilized justices and jumped into the political fray,” said DP Rep. Kim Gi-pyo. “It is only right to investigate what schemes he conspired in with the other nine justices, and what political forces he aligned with to eliminate the leading candidate before the election.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
