Choi Sang-mok asks public servants to 'hold onto convictions' on departure from Finance Ministry
Published: 07 May. 2025, 15:36
Choi Sang-mok, who resigned as Minister of Economy and Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, called for public servants to be shielded from outside political pressures in a farewell message on Wednesday.
“It is troubling and regretful to say goodbye so abruptly,” Choi wrote in a post titled “Dear Ministry of Economy and Finance Family” on the ministry’s internal communication platform.
His remarks appeared to criticize the recent political pressure surrounding his departure, which followed the Democratic Party’s move on May 2 to seek his impeachment.
“To remain steadfast, you need the strength to hold onto your convictions,” Choi said. “That strength comes from pride in being a public servant, as guaranteed by Article 7 of the Constitution.”
He emphasized that the mission of public servants lies in offering practical alternatives for coexistence through long-term vision, scientific analysis and prioritizing the nation’s sustainability over short-term populist decisions.
“We must also work to mediate conflicts between different sectors and generations,” he added.
Choi briefly served as acting president for 88 days between Dec. 27 last year and March 24 this year, after former President Yoon Suk Yeol and then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo were suspended from duty following successive impeachment motions in the wake of a botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
“With your support, I was able to navigate an unfortunate chapter in constitutional history,” Choi said. “The public will remember how you fought to stabilize governance and livelihoods, respond to disasters and protect Korea’s credit rating under such tense circumstances.”
Reflecting on his tenure, Choi cited “overcoming complex crises, reducing dependence on debt and expanding welfare for the vulnerable” as key achievements.
He also noted shortcomings.
“As domestic demand recovery stalled, tariff shocks [originating in the United States] worsened hardships for the public,” he said.
Choi acknowledged errors in tax revenue forecasting, attributing them to misreading temporary windfalls from overheated asset markets in 2021 and 2022 as long-term trends.
“Expanding welfare is important, but boosting economic vitality through market-driven reform requires structural changes and time — tasks that remain unfinished,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-JOONG [[email protected]]
