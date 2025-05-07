Ex-president's daughter Moon Da-hye probed for allegedly keeping proceeds from charity event
Published: 07 May. 2025, 09:24
Former President Moon Jae-in’s daughter, Moon Da-hye, is under police investigation for allegedly failing to donate proceeds from a charity art exhibition.
The Seodaemun Police Precinct in Seoul confirmed on Tuesday that Moon Da-hye has been booked on fraud charges. Authorities reportedly summoned her for questioning in connection with a complaint filed against her.
Moon hosted a charity-style exhibition at a gallery she operates in December 2022, according to police. She allegedly promoted the event as a fundraising initiative, promising to donate proceeds from the auction of artwork — donated by around 30 artists — to a nonprofit foundation.
However, in October last year, police received a petition claiming the funds had not been properly delivered to the designated foundation.
Investigators are now examining bank records of Moon and buyers of the artwork to trace the flow of money.
Moon was also given a 15 million won ($10,810) fine for drunk driving and illegally operating an Airbnb business on Monday, which she appealed on April 28.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
