Han Duck-soo, Kim Moon-soo meet over candidacy merger, nothing agreed
Published: 07 May. 2025, 19:51 Updated: 07 May. 2025, 20:40
After a private, one-on-one meeting on Wednesday between presidential candidates Han Duck-soo and Kim Moon-soo, a spokesperson for Han’s campaign told reporters that no concrete agreement had been reached.
People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim and independent contender Han met for a private, one-on-one meeting Wednesday evening. The meeting lasted about 75 minutes, ending at around 7:20 p.m.
“There was no specific matter agreed upon,” Lee Jung-hyun, Han's spokesperson, said outside a restaurant in Seoul’s Jongno District, where Han and Moon kicked off the private meeting at around 6 p.m.
“Han has asked the [People Power Party] to make a decision on whether to pursue unification. Once the party's position is clear, he will respect and abide by that decision,” Lee said.
Speaking to reporters shortly afterward, Kim also confirmed that “there was no meaningful progress.”
“I had dinner with Han and outlined my proposed plan for unification, but Han did not depart from the position he had already made public,” Kim said.
According to Kim, Han reiterated his stance of deferring the decision entirely to the PPP. “He said he would follow the party’s decision and that there was no room for further discussion or adjustment,” Kim said. “It’s deeply regrettable.”
Kim added that he had hoped to engage in a deeper conversation on the matter, but Han indicated that everything had already been said in a press conference earlier that afternoon.
“When I asked if we could meet again, he replied that there was no need, that he had delegated everything to the party, and that the content of his emergency press statement said it all,” Kim said. “He said there was nothing to change, so further conversation became difficult.”
Kim also expressed frustration over the situation.
“Han said he won’t register as a candidate if a unification agreement is not reached by Sunday, and that he has no intention of running as an independent,” Kim said. “So who put forward someone who doesn’t even plan to register? Who blocked a real dialogue between the candidates? I find it very unfortunate.”
Ahead of the meeting, Han told reporters, “I have no intention of causing public anxiety up until the moment ballots are printed. If we fail to reach a unification deal, I will not register as a presidential candidate.”
The two met at a restaurant in Jongno District, central Seoul, at around 6 p.m., shook hands before local press with cameras and began a closed-door meeting. Both candidates also shared their positions separately after the meeting.
“You’ve been in politics for a long time, so you must be very used to this kind of thing,” said Han while cameras flashed.
“Well, you’ve also done quite a lot,” Kim responded.
When the PPP candidate said, “It must be tough these days,” the former prime minister replied, “I’m not very familiar with politics, so I’ve mostly been meeting with the media lately. Today, I met with some foreign correspondents.”
Updated, May 7: Added candidate Kim's quotes.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
