Han Duck-soo confident about candidacy merger with PPP as 'will of the people'
Published: 07 May. 2025, 16:17
Independent presidential contender Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that he expects the unification of his candidacy with People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo to go smoothly, framing it as “the will of the people.”
Han made the remark during a press conference hosted by the Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club at the Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul.
"I have entrusted everything regarding the unification to the People Power Party,” Han said about what he would do if the merger fails.
Han continued to stress the need for constitutional reform throughout the session.
“Korean politics today is closer to violence than politics," he said. "People do not hesitate to use any means necessary to win. Groundless conspiracy theories and fake news are rampant. Tolerance toward political opponents has long disappeared.
“Politics in Korea is no longer a force for overcoming crises, but rather the source of them. We can no longer allow Korea’s economy and society to be held back by politics.”
He criticized the Democratic Party, noting that “no other country in the world has seen 31 officials, including the prime minister, consecutively impeached over three years.”
Han also cited Harvard University professor Steven Levitsky, who wrote that "extreme partisan polarization is threatening democracy around the world."
“His comment felt like a painfully accurate description of our current situation,” Han said.
He explained his candidacy as a response to this political dysfunction.
“I made the decision to run because I feel a real sense of crisis that unless we fundamentally change politics, Korea, built by its citizens, may collapse,” he said. “I will ensure constitutional reform is successful, then step down immediately.”
Han also argued he is the most qualified candidate to address trade issues between Korea and the United States.
“I can confidently say I am the person who has worked on Korea-U.S. trade issues the longest and can handle them best,” Han said. “I’m confident we can find solutions that will benefit both countries.
"When I spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump while I was serving as acting president, I got the impression that he was friendly and proactive about resolving issues with Korea. I will reach a great conclusion that allows both countries to win, within a framework that does not harm either side’s national interests. I will lead both countries to a mutually beneficial solution that does not undermine either nation’s interests."
Han and Kim are due to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss merging their candidacies.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
